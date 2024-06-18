Did you know you can technically play SteamVR games like Half-Life: Alyx (2020) on Vision Pro? Well, now you do, as the leading app dedicated to bringing SteamVR connectivity to a ton of standalone headsets is now available for Vision Pro on the App Store.

Previously offered as an invite-only beta, ALVR is now free on the App Store, allowing Vision Pro users to stream OpenVR games from your PC via Wi-Fi.

This includes support for Vision Pro’s hand gestures, however more than likely you’ll want some sort of controller to really make use of SteamVR content. Developer Max Thomas mentions ALVR supports dual controllers such as the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, in addition to existing Lighthouse base station setups for enthusiasts already in the SteamVR tracking ecosystem.

To get up and running, you’ll of course need a VR-ready computer, either running Windows or Linux. Check here if your computer is capable of running VR games.

Another thing to check is that Vision Pro is on the same local network as the computer, which for best performance ought to be 5GHz 802.11ac router with speeds greater than 300Mbps, placed within 20 feet (6 meters) from your playspace. You can get away with less, but you may experience some pretty annoying stuttering.

Whatever the case, network activity from other devices should be at a minimal to keep bandwidth clear for PC-streaming, and the host computer should be connected directly to the router via Ethernet. Lastly, make sure AirDrop and Handoff are disabled during gameplay to reduce stuttering.

The official release of ALVR on Vision Pro follows early third-party attempts to hack the software into working, which spurred indie developer Max Thomas (aka ‘Shiny Quagsire’) to start experimenting with bringing the streaming tool officially to visionOS.