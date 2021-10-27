Tundra Tracker, a SteamVR Tracking puck resulting from a successful Kickstarter earlier this year, is due to ship to ‘early bird’ backers starting in November. A new SteamVR update has added support for the tracker, ensuring that it’s ready to work right out of the box.

The Tundra Tracker Kickstarter raised nearly $1.4 million earlier this year to bring to life a VR tracking puck for the SteamVR Tracking ecosystem which is the first direct alternative to the longstanding Vive Tracker. The device can be used to track arbitrary items inside of VR, with many aiming to use the tracker for full-body tracking to enhance social VR experiences.

Though shipments for the Tundra Tracker have slipped from their initial estimate of September, the campaign has seen an incredibly quick turnaround compared to most hardware-based crowdfunding projects which often take years to complete; the latest estimate from Tundra Labs is that the first shipments should begin in early November, which would be just over five months from the completion of the Kickstarter campaign. Here’s the current shipping estimates from the company:

Early Bird Shipments begin for Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand & SE Asia November 29th through December 31st : Regular Backer Shipments

Tundra Labs says the delay from the original September estimate was in part caused by electricity shortages in China which impacted manufacturing. However, the company says that a “very small” number of Tundra Trackers have already been shipped to some ‘early bird’ backers in China.

For those receiving their Tundra Tracker after today, the device should be ready to go right out of the box thanks to a SteamVR update which has added official support for the tracking puck to the main branch of the software in SteamVR version 1.20.4.