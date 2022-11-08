Turtle Beach, the gaming headphone and accessories maker, is bringing out its own Quest 2 charging dock that should keep your headset and controllers always ready for action.

The device, called the Turtle Beach Fuel Compact VR Charging Station, provides power and storage for Meta Quest 2 and Touch controllers by replacing a few bits and bobs on your stock device.

Rechargeable batteries pair with replacement magnetic battery doors on both Touch controllers, letting you dock and charge both controllers without having to manually replace batteries ever again—or at least for a really long time. Turtle Beach says its batteries provide 20 hours of continuous play.

As for the headset, the Fuel Compact VR Charging Station uses a detachable USB-C to magnetic pin dongle, providing a full charge in around 2.5 hours.

If you don’t find yourself plugging in for a wired PC VR gaming session via Link, you could technically leave the magnetic USB-C nib in your headset’s charging port indefinitely.

Still, it seems the detachable bit has enough of surface to make it easy to grab and remove if you need to plug in another cable for some reason or another since the magnetic USB-C dongle is only capable of charging the headset.

The Fuel Compact VR Charging Station for Meta Quest 2 is available for pre-order direct from Turtle Beach and retailers such as Amazon. It’s priced at $80 and launches November 21st, 2022.

Turtle Beach is a leader in headphones and other gaming accessories, such as flight sim equipment, controllers, and microphones—making the Quest 2 charging dock its first foray into VR accessories. The company is actually known for pretty great build quality across its various products, so we’re hoping the Quest 2 charging dock can provide the sort of robust and seamless user experience as the rest of its non-VR lineup.