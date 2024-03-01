Even with great hand-tracking, writing anything more than a quick search on Vision Pro’s virtual floating keyboard leaves something to be desired since you’re basically back at the ‘hunt and peck’ stage of typing. You can opt to use a Bluetooth keyboard, or voice-to-text input, but did you know you can also use the iPhone right in your pocket?

Created by Mathijs Kadijk of Nonstrict B.V., Typos is a free app for Vision Pro that lets you do just that. Granted, it doesn’t provide the sort of system-wide access to text input fields like Apple might do with official iPhone keyboard support, but it’s a great way to start using that hardwired muscle memory every user surely has and typing as fast as you physically can.

Here’s how it works: after downloading Typos, you can spawn a text window next to anything you’re currently working on, be it a URL field or the humble and never divisive comment section of your favorite XR-focused website. From there, you can type in the Typos window, and then pinch-to-drag your text wherever you need it.

Check it out in action below:

Typos is now available on the App Store for free! 🚀 It lets Apple Vision Pro users use their iPhone as a keyboard. Typing text on the Vision Pro virtual keyboard isn't ideal. So Typos aims to help users to type a URL or piece of text using their iPhone. pic.twitter.com/J4ILvCyeLx — Mathijs Kadijk (@mac_cain13) February 29, 2024

Another big benefit is the app also gives you access to iPhone autocorrect features, which probably makes it the fastest way to type on Vision Pro right now outside of stenographer’s keyboard. Notably, Typos also features support for iPad, which also includes support for Magic Keyboard or folio keyboard attached to your iPad.

Granted, you’ll probably still need to actually see your iPhone in mixed reality mode, provided you don’t have exceptional muscle memory. Still, for many it really could be the headset’s lightest and lowest-friction way of inputting larger amounts of text right now.

You may recognize Typos creator Mathijs Kadijk from his other work, most notable of which is the iPhone screen-mirroring app Bezel, which lets iPhone users plug in directly to their Macs for a quick and easy presenting solution. It’s basically like Apple’s built-in iPhone screen mirroring function, albeit with faster refresh rates thanks to using a direct tether, and also a more realistic view of your device since it includes those titular bezels.