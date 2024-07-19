Apple is launching a new slate of immersive video content for Vision Pro using Apple Immersive Video, a 180-degree video format combining 8K 3D video and spatial audio for immersive experiences.

Premiering on July 18th is Boundless, which features unique travel adventures, starting with a hot air balloon journey over Cappadocia, Türkiye—the episode suitably named ‘Hot Air Balloons’.

In August, Vision Pro users will get to see the next installment of Wild Life, a nature documentary series captured at Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. Coming in September is Elevated, which promises aerial views of stunning landscapes, beginning with Hawaii.

Image courtesy Apple

Additionally, Apple will release an immersive experience featuring The Weeknd, the first scripted short film Submerged by Edward Berger, and exclusive sports content like behind-the-scenes access to the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

A new sports series with Red Bull called Big-Wave Surfing will also be available, showcasing elite surfers tackling massive waves in Tahiti.

Apple says it’s collaborating with Blackmagic Design to enhance the production of Apple Immersive Video with new tools and workflows, including the URSA Cine Immersive camera.

All of these immersive videos will be accessible for free via the Apple TV app in several countries.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Xron

    Maybe Apple will have atleast decent library before cheaper version of Vision pro comes.

  • impurekind

    Apple really just stomped Meta in an area where Meta has a huge head start to do something special there, talking about the movies in VR and stuff. Meta should be very ashamed that it didn't manage to build a huge lead on Apple there. And now it will probably just be playing catch-up from now on in that area. So disappointing for a Quest 3 owner.

    • Jeff

      Uhhh are you sure you even know what's available for Quest? Meta was the first to have a drama series in 180 3D (the same format being discussed in this article). While I do think it's easy to look at that type of content on Meta TV and feel it's lacking after all this time, but they're spending many billions every single year – far more than anyone else – in order to get the industry this far. With the budget and year over year losses and continued push, it's not exactly realistic or fair to rage that they don't have enough 1803D content. And they're offering a LOT more overall than Apple brings to the table due to gaming alone.