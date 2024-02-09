In Ubisoft’s most recent earnings call, CEO Yves Guillemot said he was “disappointed” with the performance of Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR (2023) and that the company will not be increasing investment in VR right now, as it awaits further growth of the medium.

As a Quest exclusive, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR brought the franchise’s patented mix of parkour, stealth, and combat to VR for the first time. Released in November, it was well primed for strong holiday season performance on Quest 2 and the new Quest 3 headset.

During the Q&A section of the company’s Q3 2024 fiscal year earnings call, Guillemot said the VR game markedly underperformed though, which has led Ubisoft to pull back on further VR investment. Here’s Guillemot’s full statement:

“We have been a bit disappointed by what we were able to achieve on VR with Assassin’s Creed. It did okay, and it continues to sell, but we thought it would sell more, so we are not increasing our investment on VR at the moment, because it needs to take off.

We have been very impressed by what Apple came up with, and we think it’s fantastic hardware, but we continue to look at this VR business as something that we have to look at but not invest too much in, until it grows enough.”

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR represented the beginning (and possible end) of the company’s second wave of investment in VR. The first started in 2016, which saw the release of Eagle Flight (2016), Werewolves Within (2016), Star Trek: Bridge Crew (2017), Transference (2018), and multiplayer arena shooter Space Junkies (2019), that latter of which was pulled from stores in late 2022 due to low engagement.

The studio also released PC VR space exploration game AGOS – A Game Of Space (2020) in late 2020 with surprisingly little fanfare.

Ubisoft’s more recent reluctance to develop VR games didn’t start with the poor performance of Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR however, as the company announced in 2022 that it would be cancelling its much larger second wave of VR content, including Splinter Cell VR, Ghost Recon Frontline, and two unannounced titles.

  Christian Schildwaechter

    It’s all about numbers, and VR simply doesn’t have them. Not sure if Quest ever grew past the 6.37mn active users in 2022-10, but all VR platforms combined are most likely still below 10mn, what Zuckerberg stated as the minimum for a single one.

    It still will happen. AVP is priced way too high to increase that number and not focused on gaming/VR, but the positive reactions show that there are ways to make even heavy headsets interesting to normal users, not just VR enthusiasts. No doubt we’ll see technology improve, competing HMDs get released and more people wear headsets for numerous tasks.

    In a way Quest just came too early, because Facebook/Meta wanted to establish itself before Apple/Google could grab the new medium. Quest 1 was impressive for the available technology, Quest 2 had an incredible value proposition, and Quest 3 provides huge improvement in areas still lacking with Quest 2. But all in all the tech is still too cumbersome, and use cases too limited to be attractive to the masses, even at prices much easier to swallow than Apple’s.

    It’s a bummer Assassin’s Creed Nexus sales disappointed to the point of Ubisoft “quitting” (again), since they are/were the AAA the most enthusiastic about VR. If they don’t see it work, how would other ones? But I’m very sure they’ll try again. It will just take more time than we hoped and the XR HMD install base to also grow from a crowd caring mostly about watching movies and using smartphone apps. If AVP has proven anything, it’s that XR is a/the medium of the future.