Ubisoft Reveals ‘Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR’, Coming to Quest 2 This Holiday

By
Ben Lang
-
16

Ubisoft has finally officially Announced Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, the first VR game in the franchise, planned for release on Quest 2 and Quest Pro (and likely Quest 3) this holiday.

Today during Ubisoft’s online showcase, the company fully announced Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, though unfortunately the only glimpse of the game we’re getting on video for now is a “CGI announce trailer”:

The trailer does give a sense of the gameplay Ubisoft is trying to deliver, promising to give players a taste of stealth, parkour, and of course combat. The studio says players will inhabit three different well-known assassins from the franchise—Ezio, Kassandra, and Connor—which will have players jumping between various locales and time periods.

Although the trailer is purely CGI, Ubisoft revealed the first screenshots of the game which, assuming they’re representative of the visuals on Quest 2, are pretty impressive.

1 of 7








We don’t yet know much else about Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, except that it will have a release date sometime “this holiday,” on Quest 2 and Quest Pro. We expect that the game will launch with, or not long after Quest 3, which it will also be available on. And it’s expected that Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR will be exclusive to Meta’s headsets.

We’ll be eager to learn more about how Ubisoft will deliver the experience shown in its announcement trailer—which includes significant bouts of movement, including swinging from poles—in a way that’s comfortable, fun, and unique to VR. If you’re interested, the game can now be wishlisted on the Quest store.

  • Yeshaya

    Trying to keep my expectations under control until we see some actual gameplay. Would be nice too if they’d bundle it with the Quest 3, or more likely a preorder code considering the timing. Would be a pretty sweet launch title.

    • I have no expectations

      • MarcDwonn

        Mine are negative, but that probably counts as “same”. :)

  • lordbeavis

    it probably will launch with the quest 3

  • MarcDwonn

    LOL, another half-baked VR game. Thanks, but i’d rather play the real thing (Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla).

    • Dragon Marble

      Assassin’s Creed: Nexus Is a ‘True, Proper, Full Assassin’s Creed Game’ — IGN

  • Bartholomew

    Sony kids, the ones who are pleased when PlayStation gets exclusive third-party stuff (Final Fantasy 16, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode…), that are mad/conplain cuz Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR won’t be on PSVR2, in 3, 2, 1…

  • Yeshaya

    I’m surprised they aren’t doing an episodic release, like Vader Immortal, with 1 Assassin per chapter. Let them increase the moveset and complexity with each one, and let them have a little more time between releases too. You could flesh out each one too with combat, stealth, and parkour challenges too like the saber dojo. Fits the whole “Nexus” motif too.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Shame, no PCVR release, for now..

    • ViRGiN

      i hope it stays this way.
      i’d rather have meta pay ubisoft, than valve profiting from just hosting the files on their shitty servers.

  • Nevets

    It runs on a mobile phone processor that’s a third of a decade old. Hence the CGI trailer. CGI ffs. Keep your expectations firmly in check, folks.

    • Paveln4

      It will also run on Quest 3. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 achieves 60% of the performance of Apple M2.

    • ViRGiN

      This game will never run on RTX4090.

      Hopefully.

  • Andrey

    As an Assassins Creed fan from the very beginning (ahhh, 2007…), I am pretty disappointed with no specific release date (after all this time, finally, there IS an actual announcement… but no release date, seriously?!) and CGI trailer instead of the real gameplay (or, at the very least, cool CGI trailer like it was with Brotherhood/Revelations or AC3). Like the game is in development for years and there are still nothing to show?… I can’t believe it. And this whole trend of showing CGI trailers for VR games (especially for Quest 2) instead of the gameplay is alarming in general.
    Also, that’s a real shame that rumors about Altair in the game either weren’t true at all or it will be a future DLC or they moved him to the, again, rumored second game. And, from my perspective, Konnor from the 3rd game is one of the worst protagonists of the series (though Arno from Unity can argue with that….) and I would gladly change him for Edward Kenway from the Black Flag. And forcing players to play as Cassandra instead of Alexios after everything that happen in the Odyssey if you played as Alexios, ugh…
    At the same time, looking at the screenshots and reading the game’s mechanics description on the official site, for me everything looks promising. I don’t have very high hopes, but at the same time all the core mechanics (social stealth, parkour and Leap of Faith, open locations with a freedom to choose the way to achieve the goal, etc.) were mentioned and, more-or-less, were already recreated in VR by other studios. So I only hope that those people who work on AC Nexus were actually playing and observing other VR games and implemented all the good things/removed or fixed all the bad things and will deliver a good VR adaptation of the Assassins Creed franchise – with standalone limitations in mind of course – as a result. That’s the only thing I, personally, can ask for.

  • I was expecting much more from the announcement. Instead they jus talked about it for 5 minutes

  • jbob4mall

    I’m certain those are bullshots. Ubisoft are known for that.