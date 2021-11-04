We’re just one week past the Connect 2021 event where Meta (formerly Facebook) laid out its grand vision for both XR and the metaverse, including rebranding its entire company around the concept. The event was heavy on vision with a lot of the near-term news being more disparate. I sat down with host Kent Bye on the Voices of VR Podcast to unpack what it all means for the future.

Voices of VR is a prolific podcast hosted by creator Kent Bye who has been cataloging the happenings in the XR space for years; the show recently published its 1,000th episode!

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Bye for a candid discussion on the Connect 2021 announcements, where we mulled over what it all means for the metaverse of the future. You can listen to the episode embedded below, or find Voices of VR on your favorite podcasting app.