Epic Games today announced that Unreal Engine 5 is now available in early access, including a new template for VR projects built on OpenXR 1.0, the industry-backed standard for building device-agnostic VR and AR applications.

Epic Games is bringing heaps of new features and improvements to the latest version of its game engine, Unreal Engine 5. While some of the biggest features—like the Lumen lighting system and Nanite mesh system—don’t yet support VR, today’s early access release of UE5 includes a rebuilt VR template built on OpenXR.

The VR template in Unreal Engine 5 is designed as an ideal starting point for VR projects. It has basic and extensible functionality for VR locomotion and object interactions built right in.

And because it’s built on OpenXR, developers shouldn’t need to worry about as much headset-specific configuration if they’re aiming to support multiple headsets. The system also supports OpenXR extensions for adding vendor-specific functionality.

The template configures Unreal Engine 5 with settings specific to VR, like automatically disabling the Lumen feature (because it isn’t yet supported for VR headsets).

Epic says it’s “highly recommended to create your VR project using the VRTemplate in UE5,” and notes that the OpenXR VR template supports the following VR platforms:

  • Oculus Quest 1 and 2
  • Oculus Quest with Oculus Link
  • Oculus Rift S
  • Valve Index
  • HTC Vive
  • Windows Mixed Reality

Epic says that the early access version of Unreal Engine 5 isn’t yet suitable for production, but developers looking to experiment can download it today through the Epic Games launcher and can even get access to the UE5 source code on GitHub. The full production ready version of Unreal Engine 5 is expected to release in early 2022 with additional features and improvements.

  • BonWOLF

    Missed the best part. 1080p Input = 4k output! “)

  • Cdaked

    No Lumen, nor Nanite in VR… Disappointing.

    • PK

      it’s only a matter of time, epic seems to have big plans for the metaverse, and if even a small percentage of nanite’s abilities are usable with whatever headsets are available next year, that’s a massive performance improvement. i wonder how much this could translate to networking many more people in the same space. might still be severe limitations but this seems like it could help immensely, even if it’s over a year away.

      • Epic’s “metaverse” just refers to their ecosystem between Fortnite, its in game promotion/event/whatever crap, the other F2P one trick pony crap they’ve acquired lately, their Epic Games Store that they want to shove on every device independent from first party console stores, and even inside those stores, etc., that they used a dumb term like “metaverse” for it doesn’t mean they’re building Ready Player One’s VR universe for real.

        • PK

          i think you’re greatly downplaying how integral unreal could be to the future of social vr. sure they’ll probably want to build on their fortnite universe, but they’re also big on empowering others using their engine. and if unity doesn’t keep up i’ll have to switch at some point if i want to really impress people. hopefully though there’ll be healthy competition, and epic holds up their promise to connect different types of virtual worlds, although it may only end up extending between unreal users.

    • Elite-Force_Cinema

      And disappointing means you don’t like it! Get your facts right on what the word disappointing means you clown!!!!!

  • Elite-Force_Cinema

    Source 2 is better than this communist Chinese game engine! Change my mind! Oh wait. You can’t! And that’s sad… for you Epic shills!!!