Meta and Italian luxury brand Valentino have partnered to launch a new line of digital clothing on the company’s Avatar Store.

When the Meta Avatars Store launched in late 2022, the company offered digital outfits from a number of luxury clothing brands, including Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne.

Now the prestigious Roman fashion house is among them, bringing a range of patently Valentino outfits inspired by its recent IRL collection, including two mini dresses, a skintight jumpsuit, a suit jacket, a bomber jacket, a t-shirt, a pair of jeans and a pair of shorts.

All of its digital outfits are priced at $5, making it basically the cheapest thing you can buy with the name Valentino attached to it. Second place goes to two physical items, the Rosso Valentino Mini Lipstick and Stick With Me Glitter Primer, both of which will set you back $25.

Like all of the digital clothing available on the Meta Avatar Store, users can dress their avatars across Quest, Instagram, Facebook, as well as in Messenger via its new avatar calling function, which lets you use your avatar in place of your camera for video chats. In VR, users can show off their digital purchases in the company’s Horizon Worlds social app.

If you’ve never perused the digital racks, follow these steps to sort through the store’s paid and free digital clothing:

Put on your Meta Quest headset. Select your profile picture from the navigation menu, then select Edit avatar . Select Store . From here, you can filter by brand and price. Select the item that you want to get, then tap Save or Buy. If you’re buying an item, enter your device PIN and confirm the purchase. Select Save .

Your avatar will be updated automatically with your new items. You can go to your closet any time to view and change them.