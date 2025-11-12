Valve’s newly announced Steam Frame VR headset will be the first running SteamOS, the company’s Linux-based operating system. But it may not be the last.

In the same way that Valve is open to other companies building traditional devices that run SteamOS—handhelds like Lenovo Legion Go S—the company says it’s also open to other companies building VR headsets based on SteamOS.

A Valve spokesperson told Road to VR that they think “SteamOS would be great for other devices,” noting however that the company is currently focused on shipping Steam Frame at the moment.

But, in the future, Valve says it’s “happy to chat with other companies about shipping it on their VR headsets.”

This makes a good deal of sense, considering Valve’s bottom line largely depends on Steam software sales, and not hardware. Like Steam Deck, Valve’s hardware ambitions typically are ‘Big Picture’ bets on the future of gaming, which has consequently spawned a whole subgenre of gaming devices based on Deck’s lead.

While users can generally download and install SteamOS on unsupported hardware, possibly requiring some troubleshooting, it may be a significantly more tricky when it comes to VR headsets though.

A prime candidate for future tinkering could be Samsung Galaxy XR, which has a powerful Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 and a conveniently unlocked bootloader, which means you can technically install an alternative OS.

Pico 4 Ultra owners could also give it a go, which is similarly unlocked, but runs the older Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2. Then, in last place, is Quest 3/3S, which not only has the same SoC as Pico 4 Ultra, but features a notoriously locked bootloader.

Of course, this depends on a lot of factors, chief of which is whether Valve actually releases the Frame-specific ISO of SteamOS, which likely contains the necessary compatibility layers. That may only be done on a case-by-case basis with OEMs, since VR headsets are significantly more complicated than handhelds or PCs.

Whatever the case, we’re anxious to find out. Because at least from our hands-on with Frame, it’s apparent that Valve is swinging for the fences with its modernized vision for VR. The only question: will anyone else follow?