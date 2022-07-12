Leaning further into its ‘Steam Fest’ promotions, next week Valve is set to host its first ever Steam VR Fest which will highlight discounts and demos for VR games.

In recent years Valve has begun hosting seasonal Steam Next Fest promotions where the platform highlights demos of upcoming games and foists more sales on your wallet than it can possibly bare (as is tradition). VR games are often part of the mix during these promotions, but now the medium is getting its own spotlight.

Next week from July 18th–25th, Valve is set to host its first ever Steam VR Fest, giving a special emphasis to many VR games available on the platform. The promotion will work much like the other Fests in that it will highlight fresh discounts and demos of VR games.

Valve says the event will be “promoted significantly on the homepage of Steam and via our social media channels.” Maybe Valve will even use the event to offer a discount on its Index VR headset for the very first time?

So make sure to straighten up your Steam Wishlist; you’ll get a notification if any of the VR games on your wishlist go on sale during the event.

Developers interested in participating can learn more about Steam VR Fest here.