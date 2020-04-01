Valve’s long running Steam Survey has been one of the most transparent data sources for gauging which VR headsets are the most used. Now the company says it’s revamping the way it collects data to more accurately count VR headsets in use on Steam.

Although Steam represents just one of several major VR platforms, it’s the only one of the bunch that transparently presents data about which VR headsets users are using via the Steam Survey which collects data about hardware used by the Steam population. The data helps developers and the rest of the VR industry understand important trends which can inform development, marketing, support, and more. Our last major analysis of the Survey data is here.

Valve tells Road to VR that it’s revamping the way it collects data about VR headsets used on Steam, which should increase the accuracy of the figures in the Survey. The company says that both wireless and less common headsets will now be represented in the data.

Previously, the company explained, VR headsets were counted by the Survey only if they were plugged in via USB at the time the data was collected. The new method will allow SteamVR to report to the Survey any headsets that have been used by the system in the last month, regardless of whether they are plugged in at the time of data collection.

SEE ALSO
SteamVR Gets a New Dashboard, Finally Ditching Steam Big Picture

Valve expects the change will result in a bump in the number of headsets counted in the survey. While the change in data collection hasn’t happened yet, Valve has already tweaked the Survey in a way that shows headsets being used on Steam which never previously appeared in the data, including Pimax headsets and PlayStation VR (which can be used with Steam via some third-party workarounds).

We’ll see the biggest changes when the Survey rolls over to the next month; at last count, it shows that 1.01% of Steam users used a VR headset in February.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Martin355

    Yeah, I got the survey once, but I only plug in my Index when I’m using it. I think this change will result in a sizeable bump.

    • Immersive Computing

      In 4 years of PCVR from Vive and Rift CV1 through Lenovo Explorer and now Index I’ve never received the survey?

      • James Cobalt

        It’s just a little popup window in Steam that asks to send your hardware information to them. I’ve seen it only a handful of times over the years. Perhaps once you grant permission it doesn’t need to get it again for a while?

      • Andrew Jakobs

        You’re not the only one, I also never had such a survey EVER..

  • kuhpunkt

    Finally.

  • Scott Arthur

    I noticed this when I got the pop-up survey this morning, sure enough it picked up my Quest (which was not Linked at the time) and both Touch controllers. Finally!

    • Matteo Valles

      How does it pick up the Quest? Did you plug it into the computer at some point?

  • impurekind

    Cool.

  • JACrazy

    Within the last month is an improvement, but maybe they should have a separate tracker with an even larger time span and present both numbers. A lot of users out there, including me, that havent touched their headset in months. Would also be a good way to track the retention of keeping players engaged with using VR.

    • Blaexe

      The surve – in general – includes monthly active user, so one month makes perfect sense.

  • gamechanger

    This is the only way that makes sens if you want to count Quest Link users.

  • NooYawker

    Now we’ll see that WMR have outsold all other headsets :p