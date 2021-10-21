Varjo, maker of high-end enterprise XR headsets, today announced Aero, a pared down version of the company’s latest headset that offers industry-leading fidelity and advanced features for a cheaper (but still hefty) price that makes the company’s offering more attractive to medium-sized businesses and wealthy VR enthusiasts.

For the last few years Varjo has been making some of the most advanced VR headsets on the planet, but with prices ranging from $3,200–$5,500 (plus an $800–$1,500 annual fee) it’s no wonder that Varjo counts Fortune 500 companies among its clients.

With the announcement of Varjo Aero, the company aims to launch a more affordable headset that’s more attractive for smaller businesses and the upper echelon of VR enthusiasts. It’s still far from cheap though; Varjo Aero is priced at $2,000 (with no annual fee), but this excludes SteamVR Tracking base stations and controllers.

Varjo Aero is essentially the same as the company’s latest XR-3 headset, except without the ‘bionic display’ (which provides retina resolution at the center of the FOV), nor any of its advanced passthrough AR capabilities.

Even without the bionic display, Varjo Aero still offers a stunning 35 PPD with aspheric lenses that give it the best clarity and largest sweet-spot that you’ll find on any VR headset (except for, well, Varjo’s more expensive headsets).

Varjo says that orders for Aero begin today and the first shipments are expected by the end of 2021.

Varjo Aero Specs
Resolution 2,880 x 2,720 (7.8MP) per-eye, mini-LED LCD (2x)
Refresh Rate 90Hz
Lenses Aspheric
Field-of-view (claimed) 134° diagonal, 115° horizontal (at 12mm eye-relief)
Optical Adjustments IPD (automatic motor driven)
IPD Adjustment Range 57–73mm
Connectors USB-C → breakout box (USB-A 3.0, DisplayPort 1.4)
Cable Length 5m
Tracking SteamVR Tracking 1.0 or 2.0 (external beacons)
On-board cameras 2x eye-tracking
Input None included (supports SteamVR controllers)
Audio 3.5mm aux port
Microphone None (supports external mic through aux port)
Pass-through view No
Weight 487g + 230g headstrap with counterweight

  • Cless

    Oh man, an interesting alternative. It is a true high quality option too. People that have 3090’s will probably have not too much of an issue paying the extra cash to upgrade to this one.

  • VRFriend

    The specs are very nice and looks like some progress above HP Reverb G2. However the price is 5 times more. Not sure about it then.

    • Andrew

      I’d go further. At 5x the price of my Reverb, the missing retina display and when I saw a side by side comparison to the Reverb, it took me a second to be sure which was which. Then one has to buy the stations and controllers.

      Personally I believe Varjo are in for a shock at how badly this headset will fail in sales. The price makes it a complete non-starter for retail customers.

      • VRFriend

        You write you tried it? Please desribe your experience.

        • Andrew

          There’s a TTL screenshot comparison on vrfocus between the Aero and the Reverb. I wasn’t sure which was which because they’ve turned the brightness way down on the Reverb for some reason. It doesn’t look dark on FS to me at all. Ergo, ignore the contrast difference because it’s fake. The resolution of the Aero is better but it’s not $2000 better :D

          • VRFriend

            They probably did not power the USB cable to show how worse was the G2, while it might be even better, beside the resolution :)

          • dk

            varjo has 50.6% more pixels
            but comparing it is a bit like comparing a vw polo to an S class

          • Andrew

            Not when you look at the screenshots

    • Rayza

      it makes sense on the Quest 2 though, yeah the sound is dreadful but it’s made it easier for people to check it out at a very reasonable price. The Vive deluxe audio strap is perfect for it. I don’t know how anyone can put up with sound quality that bad long term though, i managed 2 days before leaving it until i got my vive strap attached.

  • VRFriend

    487g + 230g = wait a minute. 487g or 700g? :) This is not nice to play the numbers like that. Everyone uses headstrap and this counts too. 700g is the weight. Forget the 487g.

  • Holdup

    I wasn’t expecting a stand alone but I was at least expecting something for consumers, I’m disappointed, and I’m also disappointed for htc, I won’t get my hopes up for pimax or oculus.

  • Chloe Mcholoe

    god, why is NOONE, NOONE making a 600-500$ PCVR headset?
    it doesn’t even need high res or wireless. just make something with tracking as good as the quest. the resolution of quest 2 or even better g2 and nice controllers, and an fov of at least 110 and then that’s it. literally all so many of us want is basically a native pcvr no facebook quest (no compression and performance hits that way) or an hp reverb g2 with usable tracking! it doesn’t even have to be 300$ like the quest, it can be freaking 600$ and i’d still buy it.

    • Xron

      For what? Most people can’t buy decent new gen gpus to run it anyway…. (~300/400$) Pc market kinda dying cause of chips shortages and bitcoin …

  • Mrfox Babbit

    Pfft. No sound, not retina display, 90hz… all this for 2k?
    Pass.