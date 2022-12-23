Vertigo 2, the hotly awaited sequel to the original 2016 single-player VR adventure, has had the same demo on Steam for the past three years. Now developer Zulubo Productions has brought a complete overhaul to the free demo, which the studio says better reflects the quality of the final game.

No new content or areas have been added to the demo, although you may still want to pop your head in to see just how the update shows off “how the final game will look and feel,” the studio says.

In addition to adding better visuals and physics, the demo’s intro area has been removed altogether, something the studio says will “get new players right into action.”

Here’s the change list, courtesy Zulubo Productions:

Weapon interaction has been overhauled and now uses physics

Arm and upper body IK has been added

Enemy AI has been greatly improved

Graphics and sounds have been polished

Environments are more detailed and interactive

Lighting has been improved

Performance has been improved

Detailed graphics settings and other options have been added

Vertigo 2 is slated to take PC VR players deep underground in the reaches of Quantum Reactor VII, again setting you on an upwards journey back to your home on the surface. You’ll face bizarre alien flora and fauna leaking from other universes—deadly android security forces included. The game is also set to feature a branching narrative, which promises plenty of surprises around each corner.

Vertigo 2 is slated to launch on SteamVR headsets on March 30th, 2023. If you haven’t had a chance to play the original Vertigo, the game’s rerelease Vertigo Remastered (2020) may still show a bit of its pioneering 2016 roots, but admittedly with much higher quality visuals and interactions. Well worth a play-through to give you something to do while you wait!

Check out the updated Vertigo 2 trailer below: