Dungeon Full Dive is an upcoming tabletop gaming platform that aims to bring PC and PC VR players together online to play their favorite role-playing games. Now its month-long Kickstarter campaign is over, garnering the team over $285,000 to bring the project to life.

Cologne, Germany-based studio TxK Gaming finished their Dungeon Full Dive Kickstarter campaign today with a total of €234,343 (~$285,000), which was pledged by over 3,800 backers. The project was originally asking for just €10,000 (~$12,200).

Dungeon Full Dive isn’t a game as such, but rather a platform where enthusiasts can bring any tabletop game to life with the ability to build maps, roleplay with avatars, and walk around inside the miniature worlds.

Unlike subscription-based services for online tabletop gaming, the company’s model for Dungeon Full Dive is based on lifetime license, which they say will also see continuous updates bringing free “maps, minis and more for the players.”

The team says it’s planning to release Dungeon Full Dive in the first quarter of 2022 on SteamVR headsets and the Oculus Store for Rift. A version for Oculus Quest is said to come at some point in the future, although it’s not certain when. It’s also offering support to PC with mouse and keyboard.

In its most recent update, TxK Gaming says it’s going to “expand the team by even more passionate people” as it prepares to launch into beta sometime in Fall 2021. It’s also pledged to hold monthly developer insight updates so backers can get a glimpse of the team’s ongoing work.

If you missed out on the Kickstarter, TxK Gaming is also hosting pre-orders on its own site, with a full license costing €30 (~$36.50). Beta access is priced at €40 (~$49).