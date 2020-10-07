Virtuix has been around for just about as long as Oculus itself, with a 2013 Kickstarter for its landmark VR treadmill Virtuix Omni bringing in over $1 million from backers. Now the Texas-based company is back at it again with a new at-home VR treadmill it hopes to jumpstart with the help of a community-sourced investment, the Virtuix Omni One.

Omni One is a consumer version of the Omni that Virtuix says is optimized for home use, including a light frame, foldable body for easy storage, and a freedom of movement that boasts walking, running, crouching and jumping. All of this is done by moving your feet on a low-friction parabolic surface that requires special low-friction shoes.

In contrast to the company’s commercial Omni, which it sells to location-based entertainment facilities, the consumer version has done away with the support ring, but there’s a few other things that have changed too.

With the Omni One package, Virtuix says it will include a standalone VR headset, which in the promo material is a Pico Neo 2. Granted, users can also connect Omni One to a PC and play PC-based VR games using their own headsets, however the company is putting forward a complete package that “just works out-of-the-box,” Omni CEO and co-founder Jan Goetgeluk says.

Although it’s uncertain precisely which standalone headset will ship with Omni One, the company will be pitching their own app store with games guaranteed to support the VR treadmill. This comes part and parcel with an obligatory monthly subscription called ‘Omni Online’ for online play, similar to Xbox Live and PS Plus.

Unlike most crowdfunding campaigns, which typically work as pre-orders, Virtuix is accepting reservations from interested parties via a Regulation A funding campaign. The company has been testing the waters for such a crowdfunded equity investment ever since the US government eased investment rules via the JOBS act, which allows the general public to invest in private companies.

That said, the lowest possible investment is $1,000, which incentivizes people with a 20% discount when buying an Omni One system ($400 discount) or Omni One dev kit ($200 discount). Investing in the first week will double that discount, coming to a total of $800 off the Omni One or $400 off the Omni One dev kit.

Virtuix says Omni One is slated to release sometime in Q2 of 2021 priced at $1,995. According to The Verge, the developer kit will sell for $995, however it will lack access to the Omni game store and the included VR headset.

Having tried the original commercial Omni several times myself over the years, and also its main China-based competitor Kat Walk VR, it’s safe to say that using these type of low friction VR locomotion devices can definitely be awkward at first. It’s not exactly comparable to walking naturally, as you slide your feet forward and forcefully turn against the weight of a constrictor bar (or in Omni Pro’s case a support ring) to turn in-game. I’ll admit that I don’t own any such VR treadmill though, both for the associated price tag and space requirements, however it’s clear Virtuix is trying to change that here with its new, slimmed-down Omni One.

And it seems the early bird investment strategy has worked fairly well so far. At the time of this writing the company has already made it halfway to its overall minimum goal of $1 million. You can check out more funding tiers and specifics around the investment crowdfunding campaign here.

Check out the company’s SeedInvest campaign pitch below:

  • James Cobalt

    If this is at all better than the heavy-duty Virtuix Omni… it still won’t be good enough for most people. And their all-in-one approach may sound smart to an investor, but the reality of the market is people looking for that kind of simple solution aren’t going to drop $2,000 (on top of any computer expenses); they’ll get a $299 Oculus Quest 2.

    WHO the heck is this for? Not newcomers. Not people who recently bought a VR headset. Not hardcore VR gamers willing to drop serious dough (no support for Index controllers or premium headsets). Maybe this was really intended for LBE venues but the pandemic got them scrambling for new markets.

    From a residential perspective, my first instinct is to position it as a premium fitness device, but even that feels too early for decent adoption and doesn’t address the often-nauseating user experience of this type of treadmill.

    • VR Cat

      The $1,995 is for the bundle that includes a standalone headset, so that’s not on top of the expense of a VR capable computer. People who already have a VR setup and headset can get just the treadmill for $995, and that’s before any discount they pick up for investing. It’s actually a really good deal, and cheaper than the Kat Walk C, which has fewer features.

  • flamaest

    Memories are quite short apparently.

    Virtuix sold their first unit for HOME use and they abandoned their users. Their forums were shut down and good luck getting any REAL support. I have $1,000 virtiux paperweight in my house to prove it.

    PCVR is dying. This OMNI unit will need to be compatible with either a PSVR or the Quest. We’ve already played this Virtuix game with the first OMNI version and Virtuix choose to screw over their backers; or left us to only play from their terrible game library.

    The only real way that you can the 1st Gen OMNI working is to sift around archaic DISQUSS forums like a second class citizen, asking random questions to strangers
    [Not VIRTUIX !] in the hopes that you might actually get something working until the next Virtuix firmware destroys it.

    I WILL NOT BE PLAYED AGAIN BY VIRTUIX.

    • VR Cat

      PCVR is far from dying – look at Half Life: Alyx, and the popularity of Valve Index. Now Quest 2 is drawing a huge number of people into VR. Omni One will work with the Quest via the link cable, and you won’t have to use their store if you don’t want to. In my experience any game that has locomotion is only appealing with the Omni. It’s 1000 times better than using a joystick. Like some other companies at the time when consumer VR was almost non-existent, Virtuix had to pivot to the commercial market. Sadly as a consequence of that, the support wasn’t there for the few consumers who got hold of the Omni. It took patience to get some games working with it, but once you did it was amazing. This launch will be nothing like that. The consumer VR boom is here, it’s going mainstream. The support will be there, the emulation software is being worked on. Give it a chance, Omni One is going to make VR amazing.

      • flamaest

        Perhaps, but Virtuix lost me once they shutdown their forums. That was the final straw and a slap in the face. I will watch them do it again with this so-called ‘dev-version’. They will stop supporting them soon enough and the only ones standing will be the clowns which bought into their “Peloton” model; so only rich people will be allowed into the Virtuix ecosystem.

        • VR Cat

          I understand why you feel that way, but the forum was open for a very long time – even years after the switch to commercial to be fair. Maybe it just had too much outdated information or had been inactive for a long time.
          Really once you have emulation software there’s not much in the way of support needed. There’s also no reason to stop supporting the dev version – it’s the same version that will be used by developers to add compatibility to their games after all.

          • flamaest

            Maybe somebody can put together a decently written FAQ on how to get the 1st gen OMNI set up to play non-virtuix games, or provide a link to a web page that is “well organized”.

            What is available now is simply not clear and full of trial and error. This VR solution is too expensive to have to go through all the current effort. I will not be sifting through miles of disquss feeds with bloodshot eyes to figure this out.

  • Liam Mulligan

    I remember waiting months and months for the first omni and the goal posts kept changing. After 6 months i gave up and had to get quite angry to get a refund. It was then cancelled not long after. The payoff to walk awkwardely is no longer worth it imo.

    • flamaest

      I waited 3 YEARS to get mine delivered, then they left home users in the dust.