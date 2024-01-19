Pre-orders for Vision Pro launched today, giving us the first opportunity to browse the $3,500 spatial computer’s (aka XR headset’s) barrage of expensive official accessories and replacement parts.

Apple is hoping you tack on a few goodies to make your Vision Pro experience even better starting today, which we now learned includes your standard array of pricey Apple accessories, but also replacement bits in case you lose, damage, or just want a spare for whatever reason.

Firstly, the headset already comes with all of the stuff you’ll need from the get-go, including:

Here’s a breakdown of each accessory and replacement bit on offer:

Official Accessories

Designed by Apple to protect your Apple Vision Pro when you’re on the go. The Apple Vision Pro Travel Case has a retractable handle and specially designed compartments for your battery, ZEISS Optical Inserts, Apple Vision Pro Cover, and additional accessories.

There are two types of ZEISS Optical Inserts: Prescription and Readers. And each type is sold as a pair designed to work with Apple Vision Pro.

Designed to keep your Apple Vision Pro Battery safe and secure, the Battery Holder allows for a convenient and versatile hands-free experience. The Battery Holder offers a quick and easy way to clip the battery onto a belt or pants, while the cross-body strap gives those without clip access a great way to be hands-free while experiencing Apple Vision Pro.

Replacement Parts

The high-performance Apple Vision Pro Battery is made out of smooth, machined aluminum and connects to your Apple Vision Pro using a woven USB-C cable. It can slip into your pocket for portable power and supports up to two hours of general use, 2.5 hours of video playback, and all-day use when plugged in.

The Apple Vision Pro Light Seal gently conforms to your face and helps deliver a precise fit while blocking out stray light. It magnetically attaches to Apple Vision Pro and comes in a range of different shapes. The included Light Seal Cushions magnetically attach to the Light Seal and are easily removable for cleaning.

The Apple Vision Pro Light Seal Cushion magnetically attaches to the Apple Vision Pro Light Seal and can be easily removed for cleaning. Available in N, N+, W, W+ sizes.

Designed for Apple Vision Pro, the Solo Knit Band is 3D knitted as a single piece to create a unique rib structure that provides cushioning, breathability, and stretch. It has an easy-to-reach Fit Dial to let you adjust Apple Vision Pro to your head and enables microadjustments during use. The Solo Knit Band attaches to the Audio Straps with a simple and secure mechanism, and the release tabs allow you to detach it when needed.

Designed for Apple Vision Pro, the Dual Loop Band features a pair of upper and lower straps for a precise fit. The Dual Loop Band attaches to the Audio Straps with a simple and secure mechanism, and release tabs allow you to quickly detach it when needed.

This 2-meter charge cable is made with a woven design — with USB-C connectors on both ends — and is ideal for charging, syncing, and transferring data between USB-C devices. It supports charging of up to 240 watts and transfers data at USB 2 rates. Pair the USB-C Charge Cable with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your devices from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities. USB-C power adapters sold separately.

The 30W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB‑C device, Apple recommends using it with MacBook Air and Apple Vision Pro. You can also use it with select iPhone and iPad Pro models to take advantage of the fast-charging feature.

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not grab Caviar’s $40,000 version that’s literally covered in 18K gold too?