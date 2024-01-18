As Apple Vision Pro pre-orders approach, the company is offering up new details on its headset. Vision Pro will include ‘Guest’ and ‘Travel’ modes, and users will have access to more than 150 3D movies across services.

Vision Pro pre-orders open this week on January 19th with the headset launching on February 2nd. Apple is taking the moment to sharpen its marketing message, and that message is clear: Vision Pro is being pitched hardest for passive media consumption.

Movie and TV on Vision Pro

To that end, the company is hyping up the viewing experience users can expect on launch day, including access to some 150 3D movies across Apple TV and other streaming apps like Disney+.

In fact, Apple tapped Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger to hype the headset as a new media platform.

“At Disney, we’re constantly searching for new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire by combining exceptional creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences. Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that will bring our fans closer to the characters and stories they love while immersing them more deeply in all that Disney has to offer. We’re proud to once again be partnering with Apple to bring extraordinary new Disney experiences to people around the world.”

In addition to 3D movies (the kind you’d see at a theater), Apple TV will also be home to ‘Apple Immersive Video’ experiences. These are “180-degree 3D 8K” videos with spatial audio, making you feel like you’re standing inside the video rather than watching it on a screen.

Apple described four of these upcoming immersive films: