HTC’s Vive Cosmos Elite ships out today, and if all you were expecting in the box was the hardware itself and maybe a few free months of Viveport, you’d be wrong. Everyone who buys a Cosmos Elite is getting Half-Life: Alyx for free.

Vive Cosmos owners will still need to wait to get Cosmos Elite in their hands, as the digital code is included in the box itself, which is a bit of a downer if you’re just now thinking of making an upgrade from an older headset but still want the game right away.

It’s a limited time offer, with terms and conditions stating that it will be available while supplies until June 30th 2020.

HTC wasn’t the first to tempt would-be headset owners to pull out their credit cards with the promise of head crap-ganking action. Valve famously included Half-Life: Alyx with Index, however shipping times are currently quoted around eight weeks. Priced $100 lower than the full Valve Index kit, Vive Cosmos includes the Vive Cosmos headset, a detachable SteamVR tracking faceplate (more modular faceplates coming soon), two Vive wand controllers, and two SteamVR 1.0 base stations for $900.

Whether that $100 savings over Index accurately accounts for the 2016-era motion controllers and tracking base stations, well, it doesn’t really feel like. However you slice it though, a free copy of Half-Life: Alyx certainly sweetens the pot if you were already on the fence.

If you’re considering either headset, make sure to check out our deep dive review for Vive Cosmos, the Vive Cosmos Elite faceplate, and Valve Index to decide for yourself.