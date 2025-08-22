Chinese smartphone creator Vivo announced its ‘Vision’ XR headset back in March, and now the company has officially unveiled the device’s spec sheet in addition to beginning live demos in China. In short, it’s lighter and cheaper than Apple Vision Pro by a fair margin whilst taking more than few design cues in the process.

At the company’s product launch event in Dongguan, China, Vision revealed more about Vision, which is being offered first in a ‘Discovery Edition’.

While the headset isn’t currently available for purchase yet, it has begun demoing across China, including major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, the company says in a press statement.

It’s uncertain at this time whether Vivo ever intends to bring it out of China, which could be a hard sell; Vivo Vison not only includes the ‘Vision’ from Vision Pro, but also is taking more than a few design cues directly from Apple.

That said, pricing is slightly less uncertain, although not confirmed at this time. Gizmochina reports Vivo executives have hinted at a ¥10,000 price tag (~$1,400), which is a far cry from Vision Pro’s $3,500 price.

Compared to Vision Pro, which weighs around 600g, Vivo Vision is remarkably lighter at just 398g too, which Vivo notes is also “26% smaller than the industry average, improving overall comfort.”

Like Vison Pro, Vivo is putting heavy emphasis on hand-tracked interactions, which the company says includes “move-and-pinch” gestures, supported by 1.5° high-precision eye-tracking, 26 degrees of freedom fingertip recognition, and a 175° vertical tracking range.

The dual micro-OLED displays are also said to deliver “8K binocular resolution,” 94% DCI-P3 color coverage, and DeltaE<2 color accuracy, with brightness and chromaticity calibration minimizing visual discomfort; vivo compares the visuals to professional cinema monitors.

The headset will be offered with four sizes of light seals, and eight foam padding options to ensure an optimal fit, the company says.

As for chipset, Vivo Vision is running a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 21, which is around a 2.5x GPU and 8x AI performance over the previous generation.

And you won’t find Android XR under the hood either, which feels like a bit of a missed opportunity. Vivo has created its own custom operating system for Vision, called ‘OriginOS Vision’.

You can catch a long-form matchup between Vision Pro and Vivo Vision, courtesy of Vincent Zhong. Non-Mandarin speakers can turn on auto-generated subtitles by clicking the ‘CC’ button near the bottom right of the frame.

Here’s the spec sheet provided by Vivo:

vivo Vision Discovery Edition Specs