Big tech players like Meta and Apple see the ultimate destiny of XR as a replacement for the smartphone. One of VR’s leading studios makes the case that there’s much to be lost in the transition to that future of XR if the talent and techniques built over the last decade of virtual reality aren’t carried through.

Guest Article by Denny Unger

Denny Unger is CEO and Chief Creative Officer at Cloudhead Games, a 60+ person VR studio based in British Columbia and founded in 2012. Known for shaping foundational movement systems like Snap Turns and Teleportation, Cloudhead has worked closely with Meta, Valve, HTC and Sony while innovating broadly across XR. The studio is best known for the action-rhythm FPS Pistol Whip, alongside Aperture Hand Labs, Call of the Starseed, and Heart of the Emberstone, each exploring new dimensions in immersive storytelling and interaction.

Hi there! My name is Denny Unger. I am the CEO (and professional VR snob) at Cloudhead Games. I founded Cloudhead because I saw pure magic and unlimited potential in virtual reality. Since 2013, we’ve grown to 60 VR pro’s, formed deep relationships with the key OEMs, all while creating, innovating, and shipping multiple top-selling and award-winning titles. This year marks our 13th year, and from this vantage I’d like to speak in broad terms on the state of VR, its future and why it’s so important not to lose focus on this incredible medium.

Denny Unger, CEO of Cloudhead Games, stands in front of 13 years of VR headset prototypes

VR’s Growing Pains

I’m going to speak to VR’s growing pains, but before I do, I think it’s important to point out that year-on-year, key competitors are spending more on XR development, not less. VR hardware development has shifted in branching and accelerated ways, but its overall fit within a broad consumer landscape has always been an act of pathfinding. I would also like to reinforce that the data clearly points to ‘games & gaming’ as the primary revenue generator in this market. Productivity and general ‘apps’ still haven’t found their footing, but there are important reasons for that.

The first ‘VR downturn’ was focused around glacially slow adoption in the PCVR market in 2018, after its 2016 rebirth. This was based on various points of consumer friction (cost, setup, and technical know-how, form factor, onboarding friction, and lack of content), generally minimal investments in studios/software, a lack of publisher interest, and a tech community fixating on the next shiny thing. Most VR studios just weren’t finding the support or margins they ultimately needed in this nascent market to build multi-year projects at scale. But in that very same year, Meta (then Facebook) introduced the Oculus Quest: a stand-alone VR headset that removed some of the biggest points of friction for consumers, and offered developers an outlet for more curated, high-quality content. This was further bolstered by significant growth with the launch of Quest 2 in 2020 against the backdrop of a world held captive by lockdowns and uncertainty. Our 2019 release Pistol Whip participated in this wave of success maintaining a top spot in the list of ‘all-time gross revenue’ earners globally.

VR was apparently booming, it outsold Xbox Series X|S, it was competing with consoles for the first time, and it was paired with some of the best VR content available.

But from 2022 forward, VR’s climb up the Slope of Enlightenment appeared to meet a great Chasm of the Unknown, a slow but steady storm, predicated by a challenging global economy, a decline in consumer spending, layoffs and game studio closures, and a rapidly shifting investment focus towards AI over XR and Metaverse ambitions.

A ‘VR Amended’ Gartner Hype Cycle punctuated by a Chasm of the Unknown

Technological Impatience

VR’s extraordinary ambition to penetrate into all human activities appears to be held back by a kind of technological impatience. To many of us working within the industry, XR is taking an appropriate amount of time to work out the kinks of this completely transformative new medium, bringing both hardware and software to a place which matches consumer expectations. But mainstream consumers, while very impressed with VR, remain skeptical due to critical points of friction (comfort, isolation, software ecosystem, utility, cost). I have often compared modern VR to putting on your shoes to go outside, in order to do X activity for 30 minutes. Humans have a tendency to opt for the lowest energy requirement possible, especially when it comes to their entertainment. So the simple act of donning a headset is often an additive point of friction, which in some ways is keeping current XR tech and form factors in limbo. This has profound relevance to our future approach to XR technologies.

So instead of the world-dominating technology we all thought it might be at this time, VR resonates most deeply with a market of core gamers, enthusiasts, and a growing youth segment, all of them willing to endure VR’s growing pains for the raw experience. And while that market is significant, it is in some ways antithetical to a broader mission where VR dominates at smart phone adoption levels. And more recent attempts to capture the market segments of Productivity, or even Media Consumption, are a challenge due to social isolation, long-term wearability, and mostly barren ecosystem choices.

All of this in turn has softened investment prospects and left a lingering question mark over XR’s future for those that are unable to see where this is all headed. Stay with me here!

Into the Chasm

The greater frustration for modern VR studios (of which there are fewer every year) lay between where we are now, and that ‘Chasm of the Unknown,’ which we must leap past in order to see VR’s true rebirth. The thing is, VR will become profoundly relevant when consumers are opting to wear a device which is comfortable for long periods, fashionable, and does ‘everything’ (no small order). A device that is your supreme portal to other realities, entertainment, work, education, and everything in between. Something you live with, and within.

But where does VR fit when we usher in this new age of malleable realities, and will there be enough VR studios around to meet the moment?

SEE ALSO
Half the Size & Half the Price is What Vision Pro Needs to Take Off

There has been a significant refocus around Augmented Reality, but this is just one complementary aspect required for a true ‘metaverse’ future. MR/AR is more narrowly focused on anchoring information spatially, as opposed to deeply exploring new realities, which is to say it’s part of a constellation of complementary ‘modes’ that will comprise future XR tech (Modal switching between Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality). MR/AR is great, emulating functions of your phone on your head is interesting, it’s just not that ‘sexy,’ and in isolation it is not a complete picture of our XR future.

So what, then, is the primary draw to XR? In some ways it might be better to think of Mixed Reality as a ‘gateway drug’ to VR. We can say one thing fairly confidently here with respect to how consumers interact with current XR tech: true awe generally doesn’t come from spatial widgets, it comes from spatial experiences that draw users into whole new realities which play into deep areas of wish fulfillment. So while our future certainly includes MR based applications, XR’s true ‘killer app’ is spatially aware, adaptive, replacive reality.

A Modal VR Future

Let me double down on that statement a little bit. I have always looked at the technologies evolving out of AR as a solution for VR locomotion and discomfort. When consumers are finally living with ‘all-day XR glasses,’ which can map their living or working spaces in real-time and allow them to dip in and out of VR and MR modally, users will begin to actively reskin their real-world environments (spaces, objects, people, etc.) to look and behave however they want. It won’t be enough to look at anchored apps against the backdrop of a dirty laundry bin or a sink full of dishes; consumers will customize their living rooms to be castles, resorts, Minecraft landscapes, etc. They will dine in the halls of gods and have meetings at the bottom of the ocean. Some may think it dystopian, but I believe the true Metaverse levels the playing field between the haves and have nots, allowing for a landscape of human activities in fantastic environments custom tailored to the user, or a consensual experience tailored to a group. It will eventually be done completely on the fly, and will likely be the true ‘killer app’ of future XR devices.

Lifeskin’ video by Reddit user Jesser722

But when users come down from their slightly hollow (but very cool), potentially ‘auto-generated’ fever dream, they will also crave high-quality, hand-architected VR experiences. Expertly crafted stories, games, Virtual Reality entertainment, from a human perspective which guides them on a journey of play and discovery.

Not-So-Hidden Opportunities

This is why it is so vitally important that the VR studios of today are supported and invested in over the next 5-10 years. Critical domain knowledge and unique skillsets have been mastered over the last decade, and yet the landscape of remaining VR studios face an existential risk. Building for VR is VERY different from building for traditional mediums, and we’ve cracked the code on many things that still aren’t universally adopted as best practices. A future without that domain knowledge, infrastructure, and experience will guarantee a poorly timed reinvention of the wheel, which could jeopardize the stability of the moment and longevity of future XR technologies. And that moment requires powered-up studios, content, technology, and investments, which can cover the entire spectrum of how users will want to interact with the technology. It will be a wide and deep breadth of augmentation dipping in and out of an increasingly malleable reality, where new experiences are just a click away. VR does not live outside of that future, it IS that future.

If you are on the edge of XR, directly invested in it, or frustrated by how long it’s taking, I don’t want you to miss out on potentially one of the biggest booms mankind will experience: an incoming cultural shift into unfathomable augmentation and customization of how we live our lives. The right device, the right software, the right investments, the right balance, all takes time. And at the risk of sounding like an entrepreneur…it won’t be long now.

Why VR?

I founded Cloudhead Games in 2013 because I saw pure magic and unlimited potential in VR. This was a technology which could literally take you anywhere, let you be anyone, could evoke powerful emotions, perspectives, and knowledge that was simply not possible in any other medium. VR was going to change the world, transform the entire media landscape, entertainment, training, education, and in many ways it already has (for those looking at the right places). I still very much believe in VR’s raw power, giving the average person limitless possibilities and potential. That’s how big it is and despite all reports to the contrary, it’s on its way.

Over a decade later, I for one can firmly say that VR is not dead, it’s just getting started!

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Road to VR
  • DallasAnimator

    Great Article. Well explained and thoughtful. Denny. Thank you for writing this. As an owner of an XR studio and a person with nearly 30 years of building VR experiences I completely agree with you and hope that Domain knowledge can hang in there. I've been concerned about many of the same issues.

    • GUEST

      Yeah, those that have 30 years of building VR experiences should know that studios are disposible and the short term domain knowledge their specialists will be worthless within a few years unless the company can keep churning them over a big budget. That's just the cost of doing business.

  • Albert Hartman

    All the great inventions of the last 45 years were entirely predicted by Jim Kirk's Star Trek. The replicator (3d printers), the phaser (laser cutters), worn communicator (cellphones), the talking computer (Alexa & AI), the tricorder (iHealth/smartphone gizmos). And every one of those inventions became financially huge.

    But there were two things I thought I'd never see: the transporter & the warp drive. They would bring you to the farthest reaches of the Galaxy (later the holodeck). And then came VR – a technology that can place you anywhere imaginable and convincingly tell your body that it is now somewhere else. And so like all the other ST technologies, I know VR will be huge.

  • We VR studios have just to survive for "5 to 10 years"… which is something we were also saying 5 to 10 years ago.

    It's a good article, but for me it is not that there is a chasm, it is that we are going through different cycles of the technology. The last one ended negatively and the new one (mixed reality headsets) failed to get enough traction, so we are still in a bad moment. We'll go through it, but the big question all of us have is how. For Cloudhead is a bit easier, because Pistol Whip is making a lot of money. For studios without a cash cow, it is a bit more complicated.

    • Denny Unger

      Pistol Whip "made" a lot of money, past tense ;) It still performs but at sort of medial Evergreen levels. Technically, just enough to reinvest in our team and to help fund the next project. Which is definitely an opportunity most VR studios don't have the good fortune to experience.

      Its essentially the same existential and strategic challenges VR has faced since its 2013 rebirth. Part of the thrust I'm trying to get across here is that the OEM and investment community need to think bigger picture. Imho, there are some inevitabilities here but folks are being distracted from the prize, chasing "shiny beads", or protecting against likely extreme external pressures, etc. Its going to take a collective and sustained effort to drive stability and growth into this market before it hits all of its milestones (and an ideal consumer product and ecosystem). If there's not a stubborn sense of mission here to make that happen, the outcome will be lackluster and even the "best" hardware in the world won't make up for a lack of quality content.

  • Herbert Werters

    When it comes to gaming, VR doesn't have to be able to do everything. That's nonsense. Games consoles and gaming PCs are bought for a single purpose and thats the main problem. VR gaming has a huge cost-benefit problem. Almost all VR games are simply not relevant enough for gamers to justify a VR hardware purchase.

    • Denny Unger

      The bigger point of the article is that VR is not "separate" from the incoming wave of MR ecosystem hardware/software approach. Its intrinsically linked to how we will choose to mess with and augment our reality. There's nothing game-specific in the bigger picture of what I was saying, other than pointing out that's where the current money is being spent by consumers interested in the tech. And that protecting domain knowledge in this area is critical to the success of XR in whatever form it takes.

  • Denny Unger

    If the industry ever stabilizes in a way that will support narrative adventures of a certain budget, and teams of a certain size, we're always on stand-by for that!