Coatsink, the studio behind the Esper and Jurassic World Aftermath series, is finally bringing Shadow Point out of Quest and Rift exclusivity, as the stylish story-driven puzzle adventure is headed to PSVR this month.

Shadow Point, a first-person single player game, throws you into a mystical world that unfolds between a mountaintop observatory and an ever-changing fantasy environment. It includes some clever puzzles that require you to think spatially, and use magical objects at your disposal to move forward through a beautiful, surrealist world.

Now Coatsink says it’s leaving Meta exclusivity with its PSVR launch scheduled for March 22nd.

The game includes over 80 environmental puzzles that you can play either seated or standing. You might also recognize the voice the trailer above: that’s Sir Patrick Stewart (aka Star Trek’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard).

Originally a launch title for Quest back in May 2019, Shadow Point will arrive on PSVR March 22nd, priced at $20.