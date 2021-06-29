Synth Riders (2018), the VR rhythm game for PC VR and Oculus Quest, is finally making its way to PSVR next month, launching with a list of 55 tracks on July 27th. Developers Kluge Interactive are also publishing an additional 20+ tracks through paid DLC Music Packs, which includes Muse, The Offspring, Parov Stelar, and more.

First launched on PC VR headsets back in 2018, Synth Riders is billed as a “freestyle dancing VR rhythm game” that gets you moving by launching orbs that you have to ‘catch’ with your hands. You have to catch notes, ride rails, and dodge obstacles, which should get your heart pumping as you play to music genres such as synthwave, electro swing, EDM, and punk rock.

The game is launching on PSVR with two different game modes: catching notes in ‘Rhythm Mode’, and punching notes in ‘Force Mode’ for a tougher workout. It doesn’t appear multiplayer will arrive at launch, as the studio has only mentioned a local ‘Party Mode’ for the PSVR version, which lets you pass the headset around to other people in the room.

Like the PC VR and Quest versions, tracks feature five difficulty levels and plenty of modifiers to change things up like ‘Spin Mode’, which makes note appear from different directions.

Here’s Kluge Interactive’s full list of main features coming to the PSVR version of Synth Riders:

Free your style with 55 diverse songs.

Get add-ons featuring Muse and The Offspring, and more.

Master your skills and climb the leaderboards.

Remix your gameplay with a wide selection of modifiers.

Explore 10+ immersive environments.

Pass the headset for fun in Party mode.

Have a great workout in the process.

Paid Music Packs include:

Adrenaline featuring The Offspring, Bad Religion, and more Punk Rock legends.

featuring The Offspring, Bad Religion, and more Punk Rock legends. Synthwave 2 Essentials featuring Muse, Gunship, and more.

featuring Muse, Gunship, and more. Electro Swing Essentials featuring Parov Stelar, Jamie Berry, and more.

featuring Parov Stelar, Jamie Berry, and more. Cyberpunk Essentials featuring songs from the Monstercat label.

You’ll also find Synth Riders is on SteamVR headsets via Steam and Viveport, and on Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest, which features cross-buy.