Incuvo’s VR adaptation of its popular open world survival game Green Hell is getting a three-part DLC that’s said to bring a bunch of new content to the game, which includes new story, gameplay mechanics and more. It’s also set to get the long-awaited multiplayer mode at some point too.

Called ‘Spirits of Amazonia’, the three-part DLC doesn’t have a release window yet, however Incuvo says it’s currently testing the long-awaited multiplayer update now, which will allow four players to play in co-op mode.

“We know that this is taking a long time, however, we want to ensure that we take the time necessary to thoroughly develop and test the multiplayer mode in order to provide the best possible experience for our players,” the studio says on its Discord (invite link).

The ‘Spirits of Amazonia’ DLCs are said to offer new story, gameplay mechanics, and immersive content. Just what that all entails, we’ll have to wait and see.

Unfortunately, what isn’t included in the updates: crossplay between the VR and flatscreen version of the game, something the studio says isn’t possible since they are fundamentally two different builds. The VR version was built from the ground-up, and not an additional ‘VR mode’ to the original Green Hell like we’ve seen with games like The Forest (2018), which does feature crossplay between PC and VR headsets.

The studio hasn’t mentioned whether it will support crossplay between its various VR platforms, which now includes PSVR 2, Quest 2, and SteamVR headsets.

In the game’s Discord FAQ, Incuvo says crossplay “is still up in the air, but no promise for now.”