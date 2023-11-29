Vrgineers, the US-Czech company known for its wide-FOV PC VR headsets for enterprise, announced it’s secured a $6 million Series A investment.

The funding round was led by Taiwania Capital, a venture capital firm based in Taipei, Taiwan. Returning investors include Czechia-based Nation 1, which has increased its share by $500,000 since the previous investment round.

Founded in 2017 and based in Delaware, United States and Prague, Czechia, Vrgineers is slated to use the funds to accelerate growth in addition to releasing a new version of its XTAL headset later this year.

Priced in the thousands of dollars, the XTAL platform is designed to appeal to enterprise, with the team putting a large emphasis on flight simulation. It offers both a ‘pure’ VR XTAL headset as well as mixed reality XTAL headsets for applications where users need to read real-world instrumentation.

“This investment is not just about the necessary funds to boost our activities and products, but it also brings a great deal of overlap,” Vrgineers CEO Marek Polcak said. “This strategic investment has connected us with the leaders in the electronics development and manufacturing industry. With this connection, we can now improve our technology to the highest level possible.”

The firm also offers a number of pilot training platforms in addition to its suite of wide-FOV XR headsets, ranging from portable, suitcase-style rigs up to custom-made trainers featuring integrated motion platforms.