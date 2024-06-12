Fast Travel Games announced it’s finally set to bring Mannequin, its asymmetrical stealth VR shooter, into early access for SteamVR headsets this month.

The hide-and-seek style VR shooter will launch on Steam Early Access on June 20th, which includes cross-play support with Quest.

The studio says it’s also offering a free Steam weekend at release, which will arrive with a two-week launch discount, taking the game from regular price of $20 to $15.

Fast Travel Games says the PC VR version of Mannequin is slated to include improved visuals over the Quest version, however a new Quest patch will also add some Quest-specific visual improvements in addition to cross-play support.

Notably, both the Steam and Quest versions will feature all four levels with “fully finalized” design and first responder layouts, and a smoother UI than that seen at launch of the Quest Early Access version in early May.

Mannequin is also set launch new modes and features “soon,” which the studio promises will be a “major update.”

First revealed in September, Mannequin brings a 2v3 experience akin to a deadly game of cat and mouse, letting two elite Agents hunt three shape-shifting aliens, aka ‘Mannequins’. You can wishlist the Steam version here, where you can also keep an eye out for the free Steam weekend.