Kickstarter-backed VRMMORPG Zenith: The Last City is due to begin taking pre-orders tomorrow, March 10th. Kickstarter backers and pre-order purchasers will be eligible to join the game’s upcoming Alpha periods in April and June and Beta periods later this year.

After being greenlit last week for an official release on Quest and PlayStation VR (as well as PC VR), Zenith: The Last City developer Ramen VR has announced that pre-orders for the game will begin tomorrow, March 10th.

Anyone pre-ordering the game will be eligible for access to the game’s Alpha and Beta periods, depending upon the edition they order. Kickstarter backers and Founders are eligible for all Alpha and Beta periods. Here are the dates known so far:

Preview Weekend: April 17–18 Open to: Kickstarter backers Founders

Early Bird Alpha: April 19–26 Open to: Kickstarter backers Founders Collector’s Edition owners First 1,000 Deluxe Edition owners

Second Alpha: May 31 – June 6 Open to: Kickstarter backers Founders Collector’s Edition owners Deluxe Edition owners



The Zenith Alpha periods will be available on PC VR and Quest, but not PSVR. They will be followed up later in the year with similar Beta periods, though dates have not been announced. Unlike prior pre-Alpha periods, players will not be under any informational embargo during the Zenith Alpha and Beta periods.

Zenith is aiming to deliver an anime-inspired VRMMORPG that’s built specifically for VR and includes cross-play between platforms. Last week the studio released a new trailer (below) and screenshots:

Developer Ramen VR confirmed to Road to VR that the studio still expects to launch the 1.0 version of the game in late 2021.