Mighty Coconut, developer of indie VR hit Walkabout Mini Golf (2020), announced it’s partnering with Wallace & Gromit creators Aardman to bring a course inspired by the very same British boffin and canine pair.

The course is set to feature 18 easy mode and hard mode holes, and commemorative in-game putter and themed avatars all set in the world of Wallace & Gromit, the studio says in a blog post.

There’s no trailer out yet, although Aardman and Mighty Coconut say it will take players to duo’s 62 West Wallaby Street and pack in plenty of “humor, and the clever contraptions that generations have come to love.”

Mighty Coconut has however given us a brief glimpse at the course’s blueprints in a post via X (formerly Twitter), which appears to how the house’s ground floor, top floor, and basement laboratory:

The studio hasn’t announced precisely when it’s launching the Wallace & Gromit-inspired course beyond its ‘Summer 2024’ release window, however we can expect it to come to all supported platforms when it does, including Quest 2/3/Pro, PSVR 2, SteamVR headsets, Pico platforms, as well as iOS devices via Walkabout Mini Golf: Pocket Edition.

This isn’t the first high-profile partnership for the plucky mini golf game, which include courses based on Jim Henson’s Labyrinth, Cyan’s Myst and interactive art installation Meow Wolf. The addition of its Wallace & Gromit paid DLC will make for the studio’s 27th course, following its latest ‘Ice Lair’ course released last week.