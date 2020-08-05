VR Native Combat Flight Sim ‘VTOL VR’ Launches Out of Early Access, Teases Multiplayer

While there’s a handful of VR-compatible flight simulator games out there, few of them are made from the ground up for VR—and none quite like VTOL VR. Originally launched in Early Access in 2017, the 1.0 version of the game has finally been cleared for takeoff.

VTOL VR is a made-for-VR combat flight simulator. What sets is apart from other similar titles is that the cockpits of the planes are custom built for VR. Not only is everything in the cockpit—including your flight yolk—controlled with motion controllers, but the whole cockpit dashboard and interface has been designed with VR visibility and usability in mind.

Version 1.0 of VTOL VR

Today, almost exactly three years after its Early Access launch, VTOL VR has released its 1.0 version, bringing with it a 20% discount to boot. The game has seen consistently excellent users reviews over the years and currently holds a 96% positive rating.

VTOL VR’s sole developer, Paolo Encarnacion, said that “with the support of the wonderful community that has grown around it, the game has totally exceeded what I had initially envisioned,” in his announcement of the 1.0 launch. “I am so grateful to all of you who’ve joined me on this journey, with an open mind and enthusiasm to try a totally new way of playing a flight sim. I hope you are as excited as I am to see how far this game has come, and where it will go in the future.”

The game has seen numerous updates in its three years of Early Access development, all of which is catalogued in detail here.

True to its name, VTOL VR focuses primarily on Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft, and the game now has three to choose from: the A/V–42C attack/transport, F/A–26B fighter/attack jet, and the F–45A stealth multi-role STOVL jet.

Among its many features, the game touts its fully VR-interactive cockpit, customizable equipment, simulated aircraft systems, realistic flying physics, aerial refueling, carrier take-off & landing, and air-to-air & air-to-ground combat between planes, tanks, artillery, and ships.

VTOL VR also has a mission and map editor which allows users to create their own missions and upload them to the game’s Steam Workshop for others to play.

Multiplayer Teased for VTOL VR

Any awesome game is going to see people asking for multiplayer support, and VTOL VR is no exception.

It was this time last year when Encarnacion last spoke of the desire to bring multiplayer to VTOL VR.

I’m itching to move forward with a major feature that many players have been asking for over and over, but before that, I will be focusing on the final touches with the single player experience by polishing vehicle related features and game content. The game has expanded far beyond my initial plans, and I’m aiming wrap it up into a well rounded package we can all be proud to call “1.0” before the end of the year. Don’t worry — I want to see multiplayer in the game as much as you do. The intention is to limit the ever expanding scope of features for the duration of early-access so we can switch gears to work on bringing multiplayer to the game sooner.

Clearly the 1.0 version took a while longer than expected, but he teased in the 1.0 launch announcement that multiplayer is still high on the priority list.

I will continue to fix bugs as they arise, as well as work on expanding the tutorials to help limit the need to search for external help to learn how to use various systems and tactics. I’d also like to add more missions, editor assets, weapons, and other content in small periodic updates. At the same time, I will switch gears slightly to focus on developing the more community-oriented features.

That’s Encarnacion’s own sly emphasis on “community-oriented features” which appears to be referencing the oft-requested multiplayer function. There’s no telling when it might come, but the developer says he’s far from done with the game.

“I’ve been working on a few things on the side that have been kept under wraps, so I hope you continue to follow along and see what’s coming! Version 1.0 is just the beginning!”