Millennial Internet Cartoon ‘Homestar Runner’ is Coming to ‘Walkabout Mini Golf’ in June DLC

Walkabout Mini Golf (2020) is getting a DLC drop next month that will bring early 2000s flash cartoon sensation Homestar Runner to the game on June 25th.



Developer Mighty Coconut says the ‘Homestar Runner Distraction Pack’ isn’t the usual DLC drop, which typically includes a new course.

Working with series creators The Brothers Chaps, the upcoming DLC is instead an avatar and mini-game add-on which brings the series’ cast of characters to the game: Strong Bad and Homestar Runner, along with cosmetics and other character appearances.

Mighty Coconut calls it “a takeover of Walkabout by Strong Bad and friends featuring designs, in-game character appearances, voice-acting, and much more directly from The Brothers Chaps. Think of it as a turducken of unique cosmetics, never-before-seen mini-games, and locations/nods to the most iconic Homestar Runner bits of all time.”

Homestar Runner Distraction Pack is set to include six new activities, Strong Bad’s basement hangout, 18 collectable lost balls, custom putters, unique avatars, a custom ball trail, unlockable hole celebrations and more.

Mighty Coconut says the Homestar Runner DLC was “something we’ve been working on for nearly a year, and we’re considering it a ‘bonus’ release.” Additionally, the studio says three more courses are coming this year, with the next course expected to arrive in August.

Walkabout Mini Golf has gained a fair bit of momentum since it initially launched on Quest in 2020, eventually coming to SteamVR, PSVR 2, and Pico.

In addition to regular DLC drops, over the years the game has also partnered with a variety of creators, bringing courses from Jim Henson’s Labyrinth (1986), Cyan’s classic adventure-puzzle MYST (1993), and Aardman Animation’s Wallace & Gromit to name a few.

The studio has also released a few standalone avatar packs featuring characters from Fraggle Rock (1983), Exploding Kittens (2015), and The Dark Crystal (1982).