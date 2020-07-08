Looking for a new VR adventure to help beat the heat? Sony just launched its summer sale across the US, EU and UK regional stores which is bringing low prices to a bunch of top PSVR titles.

There’s a few really great titles that have dropped by a significant amount such as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Creed: Rise to Glory, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, Gun Club VR, No Man’s Sky (which is fully PSVR-compatible) and more.

Check out the list below for a good place to start. The sale lasts until July 23rd, so keep an eye on the PlayStation Summer Sale site for all of the games currently discounted.

Title USD ‎EUR GBP Ace Combat 7 Deluxe Edition $28 NA NA Arca’s Path $10 ‎€8.50 £7 Bound NA ‎€7 £5.60 Chess Ultra $4.50 €4.50 £3.50 Concrete Genie NA €15 £12.50 Creed: Rise To Glory $12 ‎€10 £8 Electronauts $8 ‎€8.40 £6.80 Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted $17 €17 £16 Gun Club VR $10 €10 £8 Here They Lie NA €8 £6.40 Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes $9 €7.50 £6 No Man’s Sky $25 €20 £17.50 Paper Beast $19.50 €19.50 £16.25 Resident Evil 7 biohazard $10 €10 £9 Rise of the Tomb Raider Free for PS+ Free for PS+ Free for PS+ Rush VR $10 €10 £8 Sprint Vector $12 €10 £8 Star Trek: Bridge Crew $10 NA NA The Inpatient $10 NA £8 The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners $32 €32 £26.40 Trackmania Turbo $10 €9.90 £8.25 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood NA €7 £5.60