Looking for a new VR adventure to help beat the heat? Sony just launched its summer sale across the US, EU and UK regional stores which is bringing low prices to a bunch of top PSVR titles.

There’s a few really great titles that have dropped by a significant amount such as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Creed: Rise to Glory, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, Gun Club VR, No Man’s Sky (which is fully PSVR-compatible) and more.

Check out the list below for a good place to start. The sale lasts until July 23rd, so keep an eye on the PlayStation Summer Sale site for all of the games currently discounted.

Title
 USD ‎EUR GBP
Ace Combat 7 Deluxe Edition $28 NA NA
Arca’s Path $10 ‎€8.50 £7
Bound
 NA ‎€7 £5.60
Chess Ultra $4.50 €4.50 £3.50
Concrete Genie
 NA €15 £12.50
Creed: Rise To Glory $12 ‎€10 £8
Electronauts
 $8 ‎€8.40 £6.80
Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted
 $17 €17 £16
Gun Club VR
 $10 €10 £8
Here They Lie
 NA €8 £6.40
Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes
 $9 €7.50 £6
No Man’s Sky
 $25 €20 £17.50
Paper Beast
 $19.50 €19.50 £16.25
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
 $10 €10 £9
Rise of the Tomb Raider Free for PS+ Free for PS+ Free for PS+
Rush VR
 $10 €10 £8
Sprint Vector
 $12 €10 £8
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
 $10 NA NA
The Inpatient
 $10 NA £8
The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
 $32 €32 £26.40
Trackmania Turbo
 $10 €9.90 £8.25
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
 NA €7 £5.60

*NA indicates that the sale isn’t happening in that region, and MSRP still applies.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


