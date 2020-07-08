Looking for a new VR adventure to help beat the heat? Sony just launched its summer sale across the US, EU and UK regional stores which is bringing low prices to a bunch of top PSVR titles.
There’s a few really great titles that have dropped by a significant amount such as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Creed: Rise to Glory, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, Gun Club VR, No Man’s Sky (which is fully PSVR-compatible) and more.
Check out the list below for a good place to start. The sale lasts until July 23rd, so keep an eye on the PlayStation Summer Sale site for all of the games currently discounted.
|
Title
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|Ace Combat 7 Deluxe Edition
|$28
|NA
|NA
|Arca’s Path
|$10
|€8.50
|£7
|
Bound
|NA
|€7
|£5.60
|Chess Ultra
|$4.50
|€4.50
|£3.50
|
Concrete Genie
|NA
|€15
|£12.50
|Creed: Rise To Glory
|$12
|€10
|£8
|
Electronauts
|$8
|€8.40
|£6.80
|
Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|$17
|€17
|£16
|
Gun Club VR
|$10
|€10
|£8
|
Here They Lie
|NA
|€8
|£6.40
|
Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes
|$9
|€7.50
|£6
|
No Man’s Sky
|$25
|€20
|£17.50
|
Paper Beast
|$19.50
|€19.50
|£16.25
|
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
|$10
|€10
|£9
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Free for PS+
|Free for PS+
|Free for PS+
|
Rush VR
|$10
|€10
|£8
|
Sprint Vector
|$12
|€10
|£8
|
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
|$10
|NA
|NA
|
The Inpatient
|$10
|NA
|£8
|
The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
|$32
|€32
|£26.40
|
Trackmania Turbo
|$10
|€9.90
|£8.25
|
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
|NA
|€7
|£5.60
*NA indicates that the sale isn’t happening in that region, and MSRP still applies.