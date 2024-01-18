Skydance Interactive, the developers behind the wildly successful VR game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (2020), announced its VR survival horror franchise has just about topped $100 million in revenue since its debut in January 2020.

Developed by Skydance and Skybound Entertainment, the original Saints & Sinners immediately garnered critical acclaim for its gritty physics-based combat and immersive zombie-killing action. Having launched first on PC VR, and later coming to Quest and PSVR, the game managed to generate over $29 million in revenue in its first year.

Now, four years and a Chapter 2: Retribution (2022) sequel later, the studio says the franchise has generated “nearly $100 million in revenue”, a lion’s share no doubt coming from the first. The sequel was largely panned by users and critics alike for not bringing anything substantially new to the table, rather offering up a separate game when it may have made more sense as DLC to the original.

Putting you in a post-apocalyptic New Orleans, The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners challenges you to fight off the undead hordes and scavenge through the flooded ruins of the city. It’s not just zombies though, as you have to side with rival gangs and make some pretty gut-wrenching decisions along the way—a major reason why we gave it a resounding [9/10] in our initial review on PC VR.

Additionally, the studio says its recent Meta Quest 3 release brings a number of improvements to take full advantage of the latest hardware from Meta, including enhanced gameplay and improved visuals in the form of higher environmental detail, dynamic shadows with the flashlight as well as an increased number of walkers on screen at any given time.