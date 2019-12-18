‘The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’ Gets Fresh Gameplay Trailer Ahead of January Launch

Skydance Interactive and Skybound released a new gameplay video for their upcoming VR game, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, which is slated to arrive late next month.

Promising crafting, exploration, freedom of choice to side with warring factions, and plenty of visceral melee combat, Saints & Sinners aims to deliver 15+ hours of survival-horror goodness.

Unlike the upcoming VR game from Survios, The Walking Dead Onslaught, which lets you play as the show’s characters, Saints & Sinners is based in the show’s universe, however features entirely new characters and stories set in the ruined city of New Orleans.

And although we’ve seen some pretty gruesome stuff in the first gameplay video, which was revealed back in October, this one shows off probably one of the creepiest missions to do in a world overrun by zombies: investigating a NOLA-style above ground cemetery at night. If you’re looking to see some of the character interactions, definitely check out the first video linked above.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is slated to arrive on January 23rd, 2020, and will support Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Vive Cosmos, Valve Index, and Windows VR headsets, launching via Steam and the Oculus Store.