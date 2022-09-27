Location-based VR company Zero Latency announced it’s working with Warhammer creators Games Workshop to develop an out-of-home VR adventure based on the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine franchise.

The free-roam VR experience, which is currently under development by Zero Latency, allows up to eight players to strap into the jackboots of the universe’s Space Marines for what the studio calls “a thrilling 30-minute adventure to prove their ultimate loyalty to humanity.”

We haven’t seen Warhammer 40K VR in action yet, however considering the franchise’s dedication to serving up lead-filled action it could be pretty similar to the studio’s Far Cry VR experience, which takes your team through multiple locations for a squad-based shooting action.

While taking place in a singular room, Zero Latency employs a number of clever ways to move you virtually through an ever-changing world, like in the case of Far Cry VR a cable car that takes you from place to place. Maybe a good opportunity to ride a drop pod down to a pair of land raiders?

Zero Latency is rolling out the Warhammer experience to locations starting in 2023. Spanning 24 countries with its 55+ venues, the company hosts a number of multiplayer experiences including Far Cry VR, Engineerium, Outbreak Origins, Singularity, Sol Raiders, Undead Arena, and Zombie Survival. Check out all of Zero Latency’s locations here.

In the meantime, there’s two other ways to go head-first into the Warhammer universe, both which may specifically appeal to certain sections of the fandom. Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister (2020) is a co-op adventure from Pixel Toys Games which initially launched on Quest, later coming to SteamVR headsets in March 2022. It’s more shoot-based, while single-player Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall (2021) from Carbon Studio is much more about melee and magic.