Carbon Studio, the developers behind The Wizards and Alice VR, today announced they’re working on a new made-for-VR game in the Warhammer universe.

Called Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall, the VR exclusive is set to launch on PC VR and Oculus Quest sometime in 2021.

With Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall, this makes for the second Warhammer universe game coming to VR following the announce of first-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, which Pixel Toys is planning to release sometime this year.

There’s still little known about the Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall so far. Here’s Carbon Studios’ description:

Become a mighty Lord-Arcanum, wielder of storm magic, and lead a Stormcast Eternal task force to recover your brethren’s lost souls. Walk the lands of Shyish and battle forces of Nighthaunt using a variety of melee weapons, powerful staves, and motion-based abilities and magic.

In the adventure RPG-style game, you’ll be able to battle with melee weapons and “powerful staves to combat forces of Nighthaunt,” the studio says on the game’s Steam page.

The studio says it will include a full story campaign set in the realm of Shyish following the Necroquake. There’s also a teaser trailer, linked below.