The 2024-25 NBA season is here, and Meta has again partnered with the NBA to bring a fat slate of 180-degree immersive games to Quest.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, Quest users will be able to watch 52 immersive games in the Xtadium app (US only) and the NBA Arena in Meta Horizon Worlds.

In addition to watching those 180-degree immersive games from virtual courtside seats, NBA League Pass holders will also be able to watch live 2D game nightly in Xtadium, complete with real-time stats. Xstadium also includes the ability to hold a ‘Watch Party’, where you can invite friends to join you in your private room and watch up to eight games in 2D simultaneously.

Meta says it will be streaming immersive WNBA games at some point too, although more details will be available ahead of the 2025 season, which is expected to resume in May 2025.

Like in years past, geo-restrictions apply, which means some games may not be available in all regions, and viewers located near the physical event may be unable to view it based on localized restrictions. Xtadium is only available in the US.

Check out the current schedule (subject to change) of 52 immersive games below: