Vertigo Games, the studio behind the Arizona Sunshine series and Metro Awakening (2024), announced it’s sold off SpringboardVR, the location-based entertainment (LBE) VR content distribution platform.

Vertigo Games acquired SpringboardVR in 2021, announcing at the time it was looking forward to “leading SpringboardVR into the future in this exciting phase of accelerating growth in VR.”

Now, leading provider of virtual reality LBE management software SynthesisVR has acquired SpringboardVR for an undisclosed sum, noting the transaction will take effect on February 1st, 2025.

“This acquisition strengthens the industry by providing a future-proof foundation for arcade operators and developers, setting the stage for sustained growth and innovation in the next era of VR,” the companies say in a press statement. “While both the SpringboardVR and SynthesisVR platforms will maintain independent operations and ensure business continuity, their combined presence under Deploy Reality demonstrates a long-term commitment to location-based VR, offering operators more options and resources. By bringing together two innovative platforms, this partnership plays a key role in the growth and success of VR arcades worldwide.”

Based in the Netherlands, Vertigo Games is best known for a rash of popular VR titles, including Metro Awakening (2024), Arizona Sunshine Remake (20204), Arizona Sunshine 2 (2023), but also LBE versions of Arizona Sunshine and Space Pirate Trainer, and a host of others, including multiplayer titles Eclipse and Ghost Patrol VR.

Despite losing its more direct pipeline to SpringboardVR, Vertigo Games says it remains “deeply invested in the future of location-based VR through its renewed long-standing partnership with SynthesisVR,” as the XR developer and publisher intends to continue producing LBE VR experiences alongside at-home consumer content.

“Vertigo Games is fully committed to the evolution of VR arcades,” said Vertigo Games CEO Richard Stitselaar. “With this transition, we are setting a course for the future—one where Vertigo Games can focus on content innovation and creativity while SynthesisVR drives platform advancements. By strengthening our long-standing collaboration, we’re ensuring that both operators and developers benefit from more powerful, forward-thinking solutions so we can offer audiences truly immersive, next-generation entertainment.”

While the news doesn’t suggest financial troubles as such, it does follow some economic turbulence in the industry, which this month alone has seen layoffs affect Sweden-based Fast Travel Games, known for recent VR releases Action Hero (2024) and Mannequin (2024), and Drop Dead studio Soul Assembly.

Late last year, economic turmoil also prompted layoffs at veteran XR studio nDreams, known for recent VR titles Frenzies (2024) and Vendetta Forever (2024), as well as Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded (2024) studio XR Games, which laid off a majority of staff last October.

Other studios caught up in ongoing industry woes include Canada-based Archiact, which also reduced headcount in January 2024, developer behind VR port of DOOM 3 (2021), as well as social VR studio VRChat, which laid off 30% of staff.