Story-based Shooter ‘Zero Caliber: Reloaded’ Coming to Quest in May, Trailer Here

A version of Zero Caliber VR (2018), the military shooter from A-Tech Cybernetic (2020) developers XREAL Games, is coming to Oculus Quest on May 13th, 2021.

Zero Caliber VR first came to PC VR back in 2018, launching its story-based campaign to ‘very positive’ reviews via Steam Early Access and the Oculus Store for Rift.

Although it shares a lot in common, including its single-player and four-player online coop campaign, the new version for Quest is said to be “basically a totally different game compared to the original PC version.”

1 of 3

Called Zero Caliber: Reloaded, the Quest-only version is launching on both Quest and Quest 2; since it’s not the same game as the PC version, it won’t feature cross-buy. The game will be priced $25 when it arrives on the Oculus Store May 13th.

Hungary-based indie Xreal says Quest 2 enhancements will include physically based rendering (PBR) textures on the weapons and hands at launch, with more enhancements coming in post-release updates. The studio says it’s also planning “quite a few post-release updates with new content/game mode and improvements.”

Here’s how Xreal describes Zero Caliber: Reloaded: