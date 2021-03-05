XR Games and Sony Pictures announced a new shooter that puts you in the world of Zombieland, and it’s coming to all major VR headsets soon.

Called Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever, the single-player game appears to be a standard wave shooter that’s designed around a shooting-based race course, aptly named the ‘Zombieland Invitational’.

There’s slated to be an emphasis on leaderboards, gun variety, upgrades, perks, and enough non-original voice acting to shake a stick at. The game is also said to include a bullet time feature so you can bump up those headshot combos.

Ignoring the fact that Zombieland VR is set to launch nearly two years after the last film, Zombieland: Double Tap (2019), the game still feels a bit like a Johnny-come-lately.

The promise of “no wandering around, no atmospheric BS” is just too silly to believe. Virtual reality has been plagued with low effort wave shooters since motion controllers were even a thing, and trying to sell the lack of user agency, story, and atmosphere as a positive is pretty suspect.

In any case, we’re reserving our judgment until we see it for ourselves when it lands on Quest, Rift, SteamVR, and PSVR sometime this Spring.