‘Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever’ Aims to Reanimate the Wave Shooter Genre

XR Games and Sony Pictures announced a new shooter that puts you in the world of Zombieland, and it’s coming to all major VR headsets soon.

Called Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever, the single-player game appears to be a standard wave shooter that’s designed around a shooting-based race course, aptly named the ‘Zombieland Invitational’.

There’s slated to be an emphasis on leaderboards, gun variety, upgrades, perks, and enough non-original voice acting to shake a stick at. The game is also said to include a bullet time feature so you can bump up those headshot combos.

Image courtesy XR Games, Sony Pictures VR

Ignoring the fact that Zombieland VR is set to launch nearly two years after the last film, Zombieland: Double Tap (2019), the game still feels a bit like a Johnny-come-lately.

The promise of “no wandering around, no atmospheric BS” is just too silly to believe. Virtual reality has been plagued with low effort wave shooters since motion controllers were even a thing, and trying to sell the lack of user agency, story, and atmosphere as a positive is pretty suspect.

In any case, we’re reserving our judgment until we see it for ourselves when it lands on Quest, Rift, SteamVR, and PSVR sometime this Spring.

  • Alex

    pass
    Already had my share of waveshooters. It looks outdated, if you really liked the movies, problably fun to play. But for me by the first look of it, it really feels close to Drop Dead but without the melee part, which kinda sucks

  • MosBen

    See, I feel like the setting is ripe for a co-op shooter where each player plays a different character from the films, and each character has different stats. And the group would progress through levels where they’re trying to traverse and area and get to an exit/escape. Like Left 4 Dead, but a different skin and in VR.

    • Adrian Meredith

      If that’s what it is then great but unfortunately no…

      • MosBen

        Yep, it doesn’t sound like what they’re going for, which is unfortunate.

  • Adrian Meredith

    Shovelware