Quest 2 is on the horizon, and with its October 13th release date inching ever closer, you might want to know what new games we’re looking forward to playing on the company’s next standalone headset.

Many of the games below were first announced at Facebook Connect last week, however there’s a few on the list that we’ve been waiting to hear about for a while now. We’ll be keeping an eye out for their respective launch dates, as well as more new games to tally up, so make sure to check back as our list evolves further.

Note: These are all considered ‘Quest platform’ titles, so all of them should come to the original Quest too. We’d be kidding if we said Quest 2’s higher resolution, increased horsepower, and optional ergonomic ‘Elite’ strap didn’t increase immersion across the board. It does. Check out our deep dive review of Quest 2 to find out more.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

We already knew Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge was coming to Oculus headsets when it was announced back in May, but none of the specifics were clear at the time. From the creators of Vader Immortal, this narrative-driven adventure is set to take you to the edge of the galaxy where you’ll slip through some of the franchise’s larger than life tales. Expect blasters, light sabers and droids that go beep boop and “oh dear!”

Developer: ILMxLAB

Launch Date: Holiday 2020

Sniper Elite VR

Sniper Elite VR is set to bring a new twist to the sharp shooter franchise with this first-person VR entry, which is landing on all major VR headsets—Quest included. You’d probably do well to buy a VR gun stock, 3D print your own, or just duct tape your controllers to a sawed-off broomstick to steady that shaky aim.

Developer: Rebellion

Launch Date: “coming soon”

Project 4 (Boneworks)

Boneworks (2019) offers up some awesome physics-based shooting madness on PC VR headsets, and we were intrigued when the studio announced they’d be bringing the game’s mechanics and core systems to Quest. There’s nothing out there on the so-called Project 4 game yet, but we’re hoping to learn more sometime later this year.

Developer: Stress Level Zero

Launch Date: TBD

Assassin’s Creed & Splinter Cell

After a rash of first-gen VR games and a (pre-pandemic) foray into VR arcade experiences, Ubisoft is again renewing its commitment to at-home VR gaming with bonafide Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell VR games. Although the studio didn’t say as much, Oculus’ retirement of the Rift platform strongly suggests we’re seeing two new Quest exclusives in the making. No specifics yet, but we’re waiting in kitchen cupboard, you know, for practice.

Developer: Ubisoft

Launch Date: TBD

Myst

Cyan cut its teeth in the early ’90s developing one of the most iconic puzzle adventure games, Myst (1993). We’ve been wondering when we’d finally get a freshly remastered version, and it seems the company decided to go full ham with a VR mode on Steam for PC, and a VR version for Quest too. Whether you played the original or not, there’s multiple hours of puzzles and narrative gubbins to experience here, and no better way to do it than in VR.

Developer: Cyan Worlds

Launch Date: 2020

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister is an upcoming narrative-driven shooter that’s promising to let you dive head-first into the Warhammer 40k universe, replete with oversized armor, magical acts of faith, and more guns than you can shake a gun at. Both single and multiplayer modes are coming.

Developer: Pixel Toys

Launch Date: 2020

The Climb 2

The Climb 2 is bringing us back to the rocky cliffs again, this time taking you to new heights in a city setting. Reach for the next handhold, but make sure to chalk up, rest when you need to (with both hands steady), and look around for alternate paths to the summit. The first was a smorgasbord of breathtaking visuals, and we’re probably in for a repeat with the sequel.

Developer: Crytek

Launch Date: Holiday 2020

Jurassic World Aftermath

In a very Alien Isolation turn of events, you find yourself creeping through corridors on your way to recover valuable research materials from an abandoned research facility. Instead of a ruthless Xenomorph, you’ll be pitted against pack of intelligent Velociraptors. If the developers are thinking what we’re thinking, Aftermath would make for a great Halloween release.

Developer: Coatsink Games, Universal Games, Digital Platforms Team

Launch Date: “coming soon”

Population: One

Ok. Battle Royale-style shooters are kind of old news, but we haven’t really gotten a highly polished one in VR yet, so there’s a reason to be excited about Population: One. It’s been in private beta testing for a pretty long time now, so we’re expecting big things from this 18-player shooter which lets you climb, shoot, glide, scrounge, duck and dodge. We went hands-on back at Gamescom 2018, and it was already pretty awesome.

Developer: BigBox VR

Launch Date: “coming soon”

What new games are you excited to play on Quest? Let us know in the comments below!