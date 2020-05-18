With the one year anniversary of Oculus Quest this week, Facebook is sharing a handful of interesting stats, including the fact that “more than 10” Quest games and apps have earned $2 million in revenue in their first year or less on the headset.

Alongside announcing that Quest has sold $100 million worth of games and apps through its store, Facebook today also said that “more than 10” apps have earned at least $2 million in revenue from their Quest sales alone. The company confirmed two of those titles: Moss and Pistol Whip.

Moss was originally released on PSVR and PC in 2018 and was ported to be released for Quest’s launch day on May 21st, 2019. Assuming the title has just reached the $2 million milestone, that would mean the game averaged around $166,000 in monthly revenue on Quest.

Pistol Whip, however, didn’t show up on Quest until November 7th, 2019. If we again assume it has just reached the $2 million revenue milestone, the game has averaged around $315,000 in monthly revenue on Quest.

Both games are, not surprisingly, among the best rated titles in the Quest app store.

This data point comes shortly after Facebook announced back in March that more than 20 Quest titles had reached $1 million in revenue.