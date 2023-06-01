Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Meta dumped an avalanche of VR news today in its hour-long Quest Gaming Showcase livestream, revealing trailers and info on more than a dozen new games coming to Quest 2, Quest Pro, and probably also the newly unveiled Quest 3 headset.

Here’s what we’re most excited about:

Asgard’s Wrath 2

That’s right, the sequel to hit Rift title Asgard’s Wrath (2019) is coming to Quest this winter, bringing with it a ton of new places to explore and a cast of new companions and puzzles. Meta’s Sanzaru Games says we should expect phsyics-based melee and a more intuitive combat system altogether, not to mention a brand-new realm to explore which will bring us to a reimagined Ancient Egypt. Catch the full announce here. Also, check out the trailer on YouTube (age-restricted).

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine

We’ve known about the upcoming sequel to the hit spy-flavored puzzle game I Expect You To Die, but it seems every new trailer that pops up is just another opportunity to salivate at the Bond-style escape room’s ingenious puzzles and patently dastardly villains. It’s coming to the Quest platform and PSVR 2 “soon,” developers Schell Games says. Catch the full announce here.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable

The trailer for Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable is admittedly not gameplay, although it’s easy to see where it’s headed, as Japanese studio UNIVRS seems to be heavily suggesting gameplay elements here. It’s bringing both single player and co-op modes to the Titan-killing, swing-tastic game, letting you play in Japanese or English, subs included. It’s coming to Quest platform in winter 2023, which is a little later than the promised summer 2023 launch window previously announced, but better late than never. Catch the full announce here.

Dungeons of Eternity

Although it’s hard to get super excited about a roguelike dungeon crawler—there are a few really great ones out there already—Dungeons of Eternity is coming to the Quest platform this year from a studio called Othergate, which was founded by a bunch of ex-Oculus Studios game designers. The 1-3 player co-op dungeon crawling RPG also incorporates physics-based combat, which is pretty refreshing to see since it focuses on melee as well as archery and magic. Catch the full announce here.

Stranger Things VR

TV show game tie-ins are pretty hit and miss (mostly miss), but we can actually vouch for the studio developing this Stranger Things VR game, coming to Quest this fall from VR pioneers Tender Claws. You may know Tender Claws for its games Virtual Virtual Reality 1 and 2 and The Under Presents, three spectacular titles that really just get what makes VR great. Be the bad guy, Vecna. Do bad shit. Catch the full announce here.

– – — – –

Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR

Ok, just one more, but it’s definitely outside of our lineup since we didn’t exactly get an eye-full of Ubisoft’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed game today like we hoped, which is now confirmed to be officially called Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR (the only real news about AC from the showcase).

The actual reveal is said to come during Ubisoft’s Forward livestream event taking place on June 12th though, so we’re closer than ever to learning whether Ubisoft is set to faithfully translate the franchise’s high-flying, time-tripping assassin into VR. Catch the full announce here.

There were a ton of games announced today. Which one are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments below!