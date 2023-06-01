‘Stranger Things VR’ to Release on Major VR Headsets This Fall, New Gameplay Trailer Here

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Things are about to get a little stranger later this year as Meta’s Quest Gaming Showcase today included a new look at Stranger Things VR, the upcoming psychological horror title coming to major VR headsets. It’s also coming a little earlier than the Winter 2023 release date previously mentioned at last year’s debut.

Stranger Things VR is being developed and published by Tender Claws, the studio behind VR titles Virtual Virtual Reality and The Under Presents.

Here’s how the studio describes the upcoming single player horror-action game:

Experience the world of Stranger Things from the never-before-seen perspective of Vecna as he explores unknown realities, forms the hive mind, and enacts his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins. Players will invade the dreams and memories of fan-favorite characters and harness telekinetic powers to possess minds and battle creatures, as Henry Creel’s transformation into Vecna and his influence on the events of prior seasons is revealed. ● Grab, crush and throw your opponents using telekinesis ● Relive memories from Henry’s time at Hawkins Lab with Dr. Brenner as you explore an otherworldly, interconnected hive mind ● Inhabit the dreams and memories of fan-favorite characters like Will Byers and Billy Hargrove as you manipulate them to do your bidding ● Wielding powers that subvert and defy Vecna’s own, make a final stand to save your friends in a climactic finale ● Open and close portals between worlds and realities… at your peril

1 of 5

The studio says it’s bringing the game to Quest 2 and Quest Pro at some point this Fall, although it’s also hitting “major VR platforms” too, which nowadays typically means PSVR 2, Pico, and SteamVR headsets.

Stranger Things VR was previously projected to arrive in Winter 2023, so it seems to be anticipating a glut of other games announced today which are slated to launch this winter.

Stranger Things VR is set to cost $30. While we wait on a more precise launch date, you can wishlist the game here.