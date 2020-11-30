‘A Rogue Escape’ Splices Mech Combat & Escape Room in VR Reimagining of ‘Nauticrawl’

Developer Spare Parts Oasis and publisher Armor Games Studios today unveiled A Rogue Escape, a VR reimaging of PC puzzle game Nauticrawl (2019).

The genre-splicing title, which is based on 2019’s IndieCade nominated rogue-lite puzzle game Nauticrawl, puts you in the commander’s seat of a giant steam punk-style mech stuck on a hostile planet.

In order to escape the planet, you’ll have to figure out how the gargantuan machine works, and discover the functions tied to its dizzying array of switches, buttons, screens and levers.

Clues left behind by its former crew are indispensable, as you learn to navigate across the world to five control centers in effort to free yourself from the planet’s elite overlord class.

Spare Parts Oasis’ Andrea Interguglielmi, the original creator of Nauticrawl, says the game isn’t a port as such, but rather a

“complete reinvention of something that now seems like it was always meant to be experienced in VR.”

To create A Rogue Escape, the team also partnered with VR development studio, Sylphe Labs, to “reimagine Nauticrawl’s titular vehicle as a completely 3D inhabitable space,” its developers say.

A Rogue Escape is slated to launch on the Oculus Store for PC and via SteamVR headsets in 2021. You can also sign up for the game’s closed beta here.