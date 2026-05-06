Sequel to Acclaimed VR Shooter ‘Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades’ Coming to Quest & PC VR

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades (H3VR) is one of those silly, but surprisingly realistic PC VR shooters that kept on giving well after its release on Steam Early Access in 2016. Now, developer Rust Ltd announced a sequel is coming, and it’s a “full fledged” extraction shooter.

Revealed during the Creature Feature & Friends 2026 showcase, H3VR2 is coming to Quest 3 and 3S as well as PC VR headsets via Steam. Since the original is a PC VR-only game, this means Quest users will finally get a crack at operating the game’s highly realistic gun models when it releases—when, we still don’t know.

Alongside the announcement trailer, the studio says the upcoming VR extraction shooter will challenge you to “master an arsenal of the best guns in VR, fight your way through an endless procedurally generated megastructure, or just chill out and plink on the range.”

And like the original H3VR, you can of course expect hot dog-based enemies to battleagainst, as the game’s ‘Facility’ mode sees you take on missions, extract resources and gain loot for subsequent runs.

“Test those skills against other players in the competitive Combat mode, giving each player the same run as you fight across online leaderboards. Combined with daily challenges, runs and leaderboards you’ll find a ton of guns, gear, cosmetics and toys to unlock and collect as you go,” the studio says.

That means the sequel will not only include a tactical action roguelike, which comes with procedural-generation for endless runs, as well as guns, gear, cosmetics and toys to unlock and collect—but also all of the sandbox stuff on the side too.

We sat down with Rust founder and principal developer Anton Hand to learn a little more about the upcoming sequel, and why it’s now targeting Quest after years of Hand maintaining H3VR couldn’t run on the standalone platform.

To Hand, Quest 3 has finally crossed a critical threshold of processing power to make it possible. He tells Road to VR however it isn’t just raw processing power.

“Yes, Quest 3 is 100% an ‘over the power threshold to be truly interesting’ device. Granted, to make something as sophisticated as we have run on it, it’s still taken a significant, absolutely top class engineering team to make it happen,” Hand says.

There were also several major ‘ah ha’ moments along the way to developing the sequel for Quest 3, which Hand reveals has been in development over the past two and a half years.

“I basically heard from dev friends once [Quest 3] came out ‘yo you need to check this out, it’s easy more powerful than you think. I think the stuff you’re interested in making can (barely) run on this’.”

To boot, Hand says the studio is targeting 72 fps on Quest 3, which means the game won’t need to in constant space-warp to run.

Although there are “plenty of things about the Quest platform” he thinks could be radically improved, to Hand, it’s also about meeting users where they’re at: Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

“[I]t’s where the larger audience of customers are for sure, and shipping there for us is about targeting two modern devices that are for sale, as opposed to other contexts. In the end it’ll probably end up being the least stressful platform to ship on, even if the technical constraints of standalone make things properly challenging.”

Hand also revealed that Meta gave the studio “a significant amount of support” to build the H3VR2, which is notably “not a port. It’s not a ‘mini’ version of H3VR1 shushed down into standalone.”

As for H3VR1, which is still in early access, Hand says they’re still working on the 1.0 release, which is “all about making sure modding and user generated content using our custom tools is setup to have the community make cool stuff for H3 for as long as they love to,” Hand says.

The studio will also continue supporting the original game with bug fixes, maintenance related to platforms and new devices “for the foreseeable future,” noting there may be a “little holiday thing here and there,” Hand says.

There’s no specific release date yet for H3VR2, although you can wishlist it now on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and 3S, and Steam for PC VR headsets.