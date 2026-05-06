Sequel to Acclaimed VR Shooter ‘Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades’ Coming to Quest & PC VR

By
Scott Hayden
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13

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades (H3VR) is one of those silly, but surprisingly realistic PC VR shooters that kept on giving well after its release on Steam Early Access in 2016. Now, developer Rust Ltd announced a sequel is coming, and it’s a “full fledged” extraction shooter.

Revealed during the Creature Feature & Friends 2026 showcase, H3VR2 is coming to Quest 3 and 3S as well as PC VR headsets via Steam. Since the original is a PC VR-only game, this means Quest users will finally get a crack at operating the game’s highly realistic gun models when it releases—when, we still don’t know.

Alongside the announcement trailer, the studio says the upcoming VR extraction shooter will challenge you to “master an arsenal of the best guns in VR, fight your way through an endless procedurally generated megastructure, or just chill out and plink on the range.”

And like the original H3VR, you can of course expect hot dog-based enemies to battleagainst, as the game’s ‘Facility’ mode sees you take on missions, extract resources and gain loot for subsequent runs.

“Test those skills against other players in the competitive Combat mode, giving each player the same run as you fight across online leaderboards. Combined with daily challenges, runs and leaderboards you’ll find a ton of guns, gear, cosmetics and toys to unlock and collect as you go,” the studio says.

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That means the sequel will not only include a tactical action roguelike, which comes with procedural-generation for endless runs, as well as guns, gear, cosmetics and toys to unlock and collect—but also all of the sandbox stuff on the side too.

We sat down with Rust founder and principal developer Anton Hand to learn a little more about the upcoming sequel, and why it’s now targeting Quest after years of Hand maintaining H3VR couldn’t run on the standalone platform.

Image courtesy Rust Ltd

To Hand, Quest 3 has finally crossed a critical threshold of processing power to make it possible. He tells Road to VR however it isn’t just raw processing power.

“Yes, Quest 3 is 100% an ‘over the power threshold to be truly interesting’ device. Granted, to make something as sophisticated as we have run on it, it’s still taken a significant, absolutely top class engineering team to make it happen,” Hand says.

There were also several major ‘ah ha’ moments along the way to developing the sequel for Quest 3, which Hand reveals has been in development over the past two and a half years.

“I basically heard from dev friends once [Quest 3] came out ‘yo you need to check this out, it’s easy more powerful than you think. I think the stuff you’re interested in making can (barely) run on this’.”

To boot, Hand says the studio is targeting 72 fps on Quest 3, which means the game won’t need to in constant space-warp to run.

Image courtesy Rust Ltd

Although there are “plenty of things about the Quest platform” he thinks could be radically improved, to Hand, it’s also about meeting users where they’re at: Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

“[I]t’s where the larger audience of customers are for sure, and shipping there for us is about targeting two modern devices that are for sale, as opposed to other contexts. In the end it’ll probably end up being the least stressful platform to ship on, even if the technical constraints of standalone make things properly challenging.”

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Hand also revealed that Meta gave the studio “a significant amount of support” to build the H3VR2, which is notably “not a port. It’s not a ‘mini’ version of H3VR1 shushed down into standalone.”

As for H3VR1, which is still in early access, Hand says they’re still working on the 1.0 release, which is “all about making sure modding and user generated content using our custom tools is setup to have the community make cool stuff for H3 for as long as they love to,” Hand says.

The studio will also continue supporting the original game with bug fixes, maintenance related to platforms and new devices “for the foreseeable future,” noting there may be a “little holiday thing here and there,” Hand says.

There’s no specific release date yet for H3VR2, although you can wishlist it now on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and 3S, and Steam for PC VR headsets.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Paul Bellino

    Meta Quest is a totally dead platform. Why even release it on that crap. We are tired of having our games watered down by that platform. Wake up, Why do you think all those gaming studios went belly up. Just release a Steam Games or even a PSVR2 game Not Meta…..It is for losers

    • dextrovix

      Did you skim read the article? It's coming to both platforms, so what does it matter? People who buy Quest versions might enjoy standalone gaming, and will need to put up with lower fidelity because of that choice.

      For example, Arizona Sunshine II was co-released on both and didn't result in a poor experience on PCVR.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Dead platform? Its bigger as SteamVR, and thanks to that platform VR is still around.

  • Dragon Marble

    The guy continues to pretend that his game is "too sophisticated" for Quest. Come on. There are PCVR games that are too much for Quest for sure. But H3VR is not one of them. There are many Quest 2 games that are more sophisticated than H3VR on Steam.

    • dextrovix

      I believe what it was, was the amount of gun models the game has that was a struggle to fit into PC memory, let alone Quest, so technically sophisticated, but not necessarily the concept which is pretty simply really.

  • NL_VR

    H3VR is one of the oldest and best games on PCVR

  • Andrew Jakobs

    I've never heard of the original game, and I own a lot of steamVR games.

    • Oxi

      How is that possible?

  • Griffin

    Meh just seems like a questified build of H3 for Mobile, would have liked to see them make a new type of game instead. Especially after all the anti-FB talk to see that evaporate now.

    • NL_VR

      He has a video on his youtube were he talk about the game.
      it sounds really good

  • BananaBreadBoy

    Hell yeah, H3 without the mound of tech debt holding it back sounds great! Especially with the OG already looking to be on full release soon.

  • Oxi

    This is unexpected. I'm happy to see H3 continuing, I had assumed they were moving to flat.

  • Amazing news