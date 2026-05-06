Everything Announced at Today’s Creature Feature & Friends VR Showcase

We got an eye-full of VR stuff during today’s Creature and VR Games Showcase livestream, which showed off a bevy of new VR games and updates coming to a headset near you.

Here’s the full drop, frontloaded with a very obvious headliner: the upcoming sequel to Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades.

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades Sequel

Get ready to shoot, loot, and scoot as a sentient hot dog in the sequel to Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (H3VR), the award-winning, best-selling immersive FPS. Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 2 is heading to Quest 3/3S and Steam.

Read all about the upcoming sequel here, including gameplay details and an interview with Rust Ltd’s Anton Hand for more.

Adventure Compass Release Date

Trebuchet just announced its open world VR flight adventure Compass now has a release date on Quest 3/3S & Steam: May 28th.

Wordbound Coming to VR and PC

Viral words-to-life puzzler Wordbound prepare you to become a powerful wordsmith. Canadian studio Kettle Games unveiled a brand-new gameplay teaser trailer for its language puzzler Wordbound and confirmed a Steam release. Wordbound is also heading to Quest 3/3S and SteamVR.

Janet’s Planets Revealed

Welcome to the best VR terraforming service in the Milky Way! Really Interactive (Toran, Virtuoso) revealed its next game, intergalactic narrative adventure Janet’s Planets, is heading to Quest 3/3S and Steam.

Crêpe Master!

The colorful VR beat ‘em up adventure from indie French Developer Halluination Studio shared a timely reminder that the game releases tomorrow, May 7th, on Quest 3/3S.

Crêpe Master! sees you play as Hana, a magical girl who embodies the reincarnation of the Crêpe Goddess. Wielding her Sacred Pan and performing magic by striking poses, you must defend your home from an alien invasion and stop the ruthless tyrant threatening the Earth’s most beloved treat.

Sock Puppet Superstar

Creature has announced that the next game from Brandon Montell, Sock Puppet Superstar, will be published by the Creature Label.

Control a singing sock puppet with your hand in VR on Quest and Steam. Open the mouth to make it sing, and match the notes flying towards you to stay on pitch. Perform solos or two-handed duets, unlock ridiculous voices and accessories, and put on the greatest sock concert of all time.

Laser Dance ‘Mimic Update’

Thomas Van Bouwel (creator of the critically acclaimed VR game Cubism) announced that Laser Dance, currently out in Early Access on Quest, will be getting a new update, which adds six new levels to Laser Dance, the MR game that turns your living room into a laser obstacle course. These levels feature a new green laser, which moves only when the player moves.

The Mimic Update is planned to be released later this summer, but players who already own Laser Dance can join the Discord (invite link) to try an early beta.

Deadly Delivery: The Goldmoon Update

Indie team Flat Head Studio (We Are One) today announced their VR horror co-op Deadly Delivery, where you avoid monsters, drop off packages, and pray you reach the quota, is getting new content today on Quest and Steam.

CROSSINGS Updates

Indie developer Neat Corp (Budget Cuts, Garden of the Sea) showcased a developer interview for VR Norse epic CROSSINGS, showcasing a number of post-launch QOL updates and improvements to multiplayer.

Delve into the afterlife and take on the weavers of fate in this Norse-inspired first-person VR soulslike. CROSSINGS is out now on Steam and Quest 3/3S.

Sweet Surrender Update

Indie VR studio Salmi Games announced that Sweet Surrender is getting a brand new update today. This is Update 16 for the game that is out now on Quest, PSVR 2 and Steam and includes a third chip slot, 55 new chips, including medical precision, cross contamination, and after shocks, among TONS more.

Sweet Surrender is a frenetic roguelite shooter fully in VR. Battle to the top floor of a dystopian megatower using a vast array of weapons, tools and upgrades, pushing through treacherous environments and waging war against an army of hostile machines.

Beat the Beats Level Editor

Get ready to feel the rhythm with Beat the Beats, the VR rhythm game that’s out on Quest, Steam and Pico 4. In today’s teaser trailer, Parallel Circles (Flat Heroes) revealed that the game will be getting a Level Editor, coming soon to Steam Workshop.

Beat the Beats is an electric mix of rhythm and boxing. Use realistic punches to pound your way through over 90 musical arcade levels across 45 electronic tracks, all in hypnotic VR. Get pumped, get moving and beat the beats.

Spymaster Coming Tomorrow

Spy fans, get ready, as InnerspaceVR’s Spymaster is preparing its first mission briefing for you! In the world of counterintelligence, where every second counts, Spymaster arrives tomorrow, May 7th, as an Early Access title for Quest and SteamVR.

Spymaster is a high-stakes action-narrative VR game filled with exciting set sequences, puzzles and humor. Step into the shoes of operatives TIC, Mulligan, and OSCR, each with their own skills, gadgets, and irreverent dialogue. From NODE’s secret command center hidden inside a trawler boat, you’ll be assigned missions taking you all over the world.