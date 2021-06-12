MMO-like ‘A Township Tale’ Coming to Oculus Quest on July 15th

Multiplayer RPG A Township Tale is coming to Oculus Quest on July 15th. The quietly developed MMO-like has been available in early access on PC since 2018 as developer Alta has honed a deep profession and crafting system.

A Township Tale is a cooperative VR RPG that’s been in open development by Australia based developer Alta. With multiplayer at its core, the game will allow up to eight simultaneous players on Quest to experience a persistent world designed for adventure, discovery, crafting, and a sense of community participation.

“From the moment the Quest was announced, the requests from fans started to roll in

for a dedicated version of our game, even though the thought of delivering a world as

expansive as A Township Tale to a standalone device seemed crazy,” said Boramy

Unn, game director at Alta. “We began the process last year, and now on July 15 we’ll be

launching A Township Tale on Oculus Quest, bringing to life a fantasy we’ve had since

we were children: To truly embody the RPG characters we play in a fantastical world.”

Beyond having a hand-made world to discover, A Township Tale leans deeply into its crafting, allowing players to intuitively take on roles like blacksmiths, woodcutters, and miners, simply by taking the time to experiment and learn the process of each trade. Blacksmiths, for instance, must heat molded metal before being able to hammer it to shape to make a sharpened blade that can be affixed it to a hilt to make a sword or axe.

A Township Tale is set to launch on Quest on July 15th, priced at $10. The price will also include 1,000 Talems (the in-game currency) which players can use to purchase premium cosmetic items.

The game is available free-to-play on PC. Developer Alta says that the Quest version of A Township Tale will include most of, but not all, of the PC version features at launch, with plans to reach feature-parity in the future. The studio also notes that cross-play between Quest and PC is unfortunately not supported yet, but plans to support one-way cross-play in the future by allowing PC players to connect to Quest servers.