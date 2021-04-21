‘After the Fall’ Will Launch on Quest Alongside Rift & PSVR, New Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Zombie shooter After the Fall has been confirmed for Oculus Quest, in addition to previously confirmed platforms Oculus PC and PSVR. Developer Vertigo Games today revealed a new gameplay trailer offering the clearest picture yet of the game’s post-apocalyptic co-op zombie action.

Today developer Vertigo Games confirmed during the Oculus Gaming Showcase that After the Fall will be released on Quest alongside Oculus PC and PSVR, including full cross-platform co-op for up to four players.

A new gameplay trailer revealed today shows new weapons, enemies, and environments.

While a final release date hasn’t yet been pinpointed for the game, Vertigo Games says After the Fall is set to release this Summer.

