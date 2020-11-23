Veteran VR developer Aldin Dynamics, the studio behind Waltz of the Wizard, says it is pausing development on PSVR titles until Sony clarifies plans for the future of VR on PS5.

While Sony has brought PSVR to PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility with PS4 titles, the company has been tight-lipped on whether it plans to launch new VR hardware to bring its VR ambitions into the next generation.

For developers like Aldin Dynamics, that’s created an uncertain future which makes it difficult to commit limited time and development resources to the platform.

The studio has been working in VR since the earliest days of the industry. After its release all the way back in 2016, the studio has used its title Waltz of the Wizard as a perpetually updated test-bed for new ideas, like an innovative method for VR locomotion.

Aldin’s ‘Waltz of the Wizard’ | Image courtesy Aldin Dynamics

Though the game is available on all major VR platforms, Aldin’s CEO, Hrafn Thorisson, today announced the studio is pausing development on the PSVR version of the game until Sony addresses its future plans for VR on PS5.

“Sony apparently isn’t hellbent on keeping 1st gen PSVR away from PS5, but question remains what they’ll do next. I think they should do PSPVR (PS5 connection option), he said. “We’re holding off on further VR product updates on PS (including Natural Magic [a major upcoming expansion to Waltz of the Wizard]) until Sony talks what’s next.”

Thorisson’s mention of “PSPVR”—a reference to Sony’s prior PSP gaming handheld—is a suggestion that the company’s next VR headset should be standalone like Oculus Quest, with the option to plug into PS5 for rendering greater performance.

PlayStation 5 Revealed with HD Stereo Camera, May Support Upgraded Tracking for PSVR & PSVR 2

Speaking to Road to VR Thorisson elaborated on the studio’s decision decision, saying that PSVR’s aging hardware has fallen out of step with where other major VR platforms are heading.

“I think Sony did an admirable job with ’90s tracking technologies and controllers, after they dropped their gamepad requirement. In many ways Sony did a good job—but the platform became instantly outdated after release.” he said. “Oculus and SteamVR platforms let us accomplish our vision for what a VR experience should be, and the latest iterations of hardware—especially Oculus Quest—are further showcases of how VR friction is decreasing, usability improving, and retention of users is increasing with every step taken in VR.”

Image courtesy Aldin Dynamics

Limitations in tracking, especially, have made it difficult to design next-gen VR content, Thorisson said. And with little guidance on Sony’s future plans for VR on PS5, the extra work needed to keep content and features in sync with more advanced VR platforms is a risky investment. As of now, the upcoming expansion to Waltz of the Wizard, dubbed Natural Magic, won’t be heading to the PSVR version of the game—at least until Sony clarifies its VR roadmap.

“Sony needs to upgrade their platform significantly, and I personally hope the reason for their silence is that they’re hard at work on a PSPVR or otherwise a massive improvement of PSVR 2.0,” said Thorisson.

    I’m more than a little tired of these suggestions for a sony standalone. We know it isn’t coming, we know they won’t make it, and the people insisting it is the only way forward are just wrong. Would I like it to happen? Sure, it would open competition and get the devs who only see standalone to maybe work on other platforms.

    But there’s no reason to believe it could happen when Sony is focused on the PS5 as Microsoft is dumping money into Xbox. They won’t split their attention. The PSVR is stuck simply because they don’t want to saddle the PS5 with it, harming both the PS5 and the PSVR2 that might come out in 2022. The PSVR is an accessory to the PS4, not a platform, and now on PS5 it gets a small boost from unlocked framerates and high resolutions if they patch them in, but they cannot release any PS5 games with it supported because that’s not how consoles work.

    He doesn’t have to make anything for PSVR, and I want to see a full explanation of how the PSVR market worked and why so few devs cared about the platform that still has more headsets than all others combined, but statements like this seem like they’re almost rhetorical in a disingenuous way. Like he’s saying “I’d be happy to work with sony, as long as they do things I know they won’t do, and do everything facebook does.” I get the feeling that the people who call for sony to make standalone will just find a new excuse to prefer the Quest if they did, and in practice it just means they’ll never accept the PSVR2 that we do get.

  • LoneWuff326

    i couldnt agree more the psvr is outdated hardware, and psvr owners complain when new games release and they dont support psvr. Its outdated hardware and sony doesnt seem to care much about it anymore they havnt even updated the headset since it launch and im talking both hardware and software

  • MosBen

    I could very much get onboard with a Sony mobile VR HMD as part of the Playstation line. It would extra be able to get onboard if some of the better PSVR titles were able to make the jump.